Opposition leader appears before prosecution, denies bribery charges

Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea leader Lee Jae-myung delivers his statement on his way to the Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, branch of the Suwon District Public Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

SEONGNAM, Gyeonggi Province -- The main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung said he is being "persecuted by a politically motivated investigation" as he appeared Tuesday morning at a prosecutors' office to face third-party bribery charges.

"Prosecutors have already made a conclusion to indict me whatever the circumstances might be," Lee told the media as he was entering the district public prosecutors' office in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

Calling the probe a political trap set by the prosecution, Lee accused the enforcement authority of fabricating evidence so that companies' advertising spending on a professional soccer team could appear as a deceitful money transfer.

"Prosecutors' logic can only be seen as a tool for charges based on fabricated evidence to remove a political opponent,” said Lee, surrounded by a group of some 40 Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers who accompanied him in a show of solidarity.

Some 900 police officers were dispatched at the scene to control a crowd of some 2,500, as thousands of pro-Lee supporters rallied in front of the prosecutors' office, while another group of conservative protesters called for punishment of Lee across the street.

Prior to his appearance, Lee lashed out at the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for "deceiving the public with false statements and persecuting political oppositions with power abuse" in a meeting with party members Monday.

Lee faces charges of orchestrating a bribe to a third party during his tenure as mayor of Seongnam.

Under the Criminal Act in Korea, those -- especially public officials -- seeking a bribe to be given to a third party in connection with their duties can be punished with up to five years of jail. Those convicted of such a crime would also be disqualified for serving public duties.

Lee, a former human rights lawyer, was elected as mayor of Seongnam in 2010 and served two four-year terms.

Lee was accused of soliciting at least 17 billion won ($13.7 million) in contributions to soccer club Seongnam FC from six companies, including builder Doosan Engineering & Construction and web portal operator Naver, using his power to regulate the use of land and ease regulations.

The prosecution has seen such money transfers as acts of bribery, given that Lee doubled as the chairman of the city's professional soccer team.

Lee, who has led the main opposition Democratic Party since August, argued that the money transfers were legitimate.