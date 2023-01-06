Opposition leader to appear on prosecution’s summons next week

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, speaks at the National Assembly on Friday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, will comply with the prosecution's summons as part of an investigation into alleged bribery on Tuesday. This will be the first time for Lee to comply with the prosecution's summons since he became the party leader last year.

“It was agreed that Lee will appear at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at 10:30 a.m. next Tuesday,” said Ahn Ho-young, the Democratic Party's spokesman, at a briefing Friday.

Asked if he would appear publicly, Ahn said, "Lee said he would confidently attend and state his position.”

On Dec. 23, last year, the prosecution demanded Lee to attend the investigation on Dec. 28, but on Dec. 26 Lee refused, saying he had a scheduling conflict. Instead, Lee expressed his intention to appear for the investigation at another date, saying, "I will consult with my lawyer about the possible date and method of investigation."

In the alleged bribery case surrounding Seongnam FC, Lee is suspected of receiving 16 billion won ($12.6 million) from companies such as Naver and Doosan Engineering & Construction between 2016 and 2018. Lee was then the mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, while the soccer club was city-sponsored.