 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Opposition leader to appear on prosecution’s summons next week

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jan 6, 2023 - 17:04       Updated : Jan 6, 2023 - 17:04
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, speaks at the National Assembly on Friday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, speaks at the National Assembly on Friday. (Yonhap)

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, will comply with the prosecution's summons as part of an investigation into alleged bribery on Tuesday. This will be the first time for Lee to comply with the prosecution's summons since he became the party leader last year.

“It was agreed that Lee will appear at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at 10:30 a.m. next Tuesday,” said Ahn Ho-young, the Democratic Party's spokesman, at a briefing Friday.

Asked if he would appear publicly, Ahn said, "Lee said he would confidently attend and state his position.”

On Dec. 23, last year, the prosecution demanded Lee to attend the investigation on Dec. 28, but on Dec. 26 Lee refused, saying he had a scheduling conflict. Instead, Lee expressed his intention to appear for the investigation at another date, saying, "I will consult with my lawyer about the possible date and method of investigation."

In the alleged bribery case surrounding Seongnam FC, Lee is suspected of receiving 16 billion won ($12.6 million) from companies such as Naver and Doosan Engineering & Construction between 2016 and 2018. Lee was then the mayor of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, while the soccer club was city-sponsored.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114