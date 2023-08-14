[KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering

Foreign tourists turn to a smartphone for guidance in Myeongdong, Seoul. As tourism rebounds, shortcomings in the multi-lingual offerings of local alternatives Naver Map and Kakao Map stand out against the global standard set by Google Maps. (123rf)

"No no. Google Maps won’t guide you well here. Oh, you downloaded the English version of Naver Map? Most of the content there is not translated."

This is the line Kim Seong-hee, a guide working at the Tourist Information Center (East) in Incheon Airport Terminal 1, repeats almost fifty times a day to tourists confused about whether they can use Google Maps or local map services. Such requests constitute half her inquiries, she said.

This problem isn’t new. As of April 2023, Google Maps was available and widely used to navigate major cities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, excluding China, according to Justin O'Beirne, Apple's former head of cartography. However, Google Maps' functionality in Korea is restricted by national security regulations and business implications, creating a longstanding gap for Korean tourism. It lacks walking directions, full transit support, turn-by-turn navigation and accurate business details.

But local alternatives don't quite fill the gap either. The multilingual versions of Naver Map and Kakao Map, developed by Korean IT giants Naver and Kakao, remain largely untranslated -- including location details and restaurant reviews -- and do not reliably recognize addresses in English. Several complaints have been filed to the English Tourist Complaint Center, such as grievances by tourists from Hong Kong, pouring over how Naver Map “cannot even do such basic functions.”

But what truly puzzles and inconveniences tourists here is the disparity between Korea's rising recognition as an advanced cultural powerhouse, largely driven by the K-culture phenomenon, and its inability to offer reliable international map services. This discrepancy is becoming increasingly noticeable as tourist figures recover to about half of 2019's levels in the first half of the year.

In part, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has revealed plans for digital improvements, as part of its ambition to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2027, with train services like SRT and mobility services like Kakao Mobility committing to implement foreigner-friendly payment systems.

But Korea still has a long way to go. According to the Korea Culture and Tourism Research Institute, tourism contributed 2.7 percent to Korea's GDP in 2019, putting it near the bottom -- 19th -- among the G20 countries.

"Though mapping in tourism may seem minor, independent travelers quickly move beyond well-known sites to seek out hidden gems, which will require a competitive Google Maps alternative," said Kim Nam-jo, professor in the tourism department at Hanyang University.

In 2022, around 92 percent of tourists traveled independently in Korea, with the remainder on guided package tours, according to a yearly Culture Ministry report. The figure was 69 percent 10 years ago.