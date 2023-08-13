[70th Anniversary] Korea Herald must build on legacy to motivate Korean brand

Etro Korea CEO Lee Jong-kyu poses during an interview with The Korea Herald at Etro Korea's office building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The timing of the 2015 MERS outbreak in Korea couldn't have been worse for Dior.

The French fashion house had chosen that year to open its first flagship store -- the biggest in Asia at the time -- and launching its first Esprit Dior exhibition series in Seoul.

At the helm of the project was Lee Jong-kyu, then Dior Couture Korea's general manager and now Etro Korea's chief, who recalls it was in parts thanks to The Korea Herald that he was able to push through with the exhibition.

"I had to report to the head office in Paris everyday for three weeks with a detailed summary of how the virus trend was evolving and the possible consequences if we were to open the event in that situation. Those reports were primarily based on The Korea Herald, which gave me an accurate and daily insight into the situation in English," Lee, who is also known as Jason Lee, told The Korea Herald.

Lee's time with The Korea Herald as a reader goes back 38 years. Born in 1965 -- the year the paper got its current name -- in Haenam, the southernmost end of the peninsula, Lee said newspaper was the only source of precise and refined English as he grew up.

"I knew that English would be essential in life and found my own ways to study it. I started reading The Korea Herald then," he said, adding that studying abroad was an option open only to the children of diplomats and wealthy people in the 1980s.

When he had graduated from university in the late 1980s, Lee wanted to explore the world and chose an industry only just getting started in Korea at the time.

Korea's high-end fashion market was just starting to grow, with international brands launching in duty-free stores, and Lee saw the potential there. In 1989, Lee started his career at the local branch of Cartier's Asian sales agency.

"There was no Cartier Korea then, nor the likes of Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton. The duty-free market was where they entered through, and around a decade later, those brands started to invest directly into the Korean market," he said.

Lee has worked as a local brand manager in all three of the world's biggest fashion conglomerates, LVMH, Kering and Richemont.

Spending few years at Burberry Korea and Salvatore Ferragamo Korea in the 1990s, he took up the chief operations officer position at Gucci Korea in 2000. In 2014, he became the general manager of Dior Couture Korea. In May, he joined Italian fashion house Etro's local office, Etro Korea, as its CEO.