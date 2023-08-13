 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

FM visits Rwanda, seeks future-oriented cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 13, 2023 - 11:08       Updated : Aug 13, 2023 - 11:08
Foreign Minister Park Jin (Left) shakes hands with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta during a meeting in Kigali on Saturday.(Seoul's foreign ministry)
Foreign Minister Park Jin (Left) shakes hands with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta during a meeting in Kigali on Saturday.(Seoul's foreign ministry)

Foreign Minister Park Jin visited Rwanda and held talks with senior officials on ways to strengthen cooperation in technology and other future-oriented areas, his office said Sunday.

Park held talks with his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, in Rwanda's capital of Kigali on Saturday, and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening strategic dialogue between the two countries foreign ministries, according to Seoul's ministry.

Park is the first South Korean foreign minister to visit the African nation in 10 years.

The two ministers also signed an agreement for loans South Korea will provide through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund from 2022-2026 and vowed to expand their development cooperation to health, infrastructure, and other areas.

The ministers noted the bilateral relationship has grown based on 60 years of development cooperation since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations and agreed on the need to step up cooperation in future-oriented areas as two countries strong in technological innovation, the ministry said.

Park noted Rwanda's economic cooperation potential as the country develops into an ICT and logistics hub in East Africa while recording over 8 percent economic growth.

The same day, Park held separate talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and expressed hope to increase bilateral cooperation beyond development projects to ICT and future cutting-edge technologies.

Kagame responded that the two countries should create opportunities for mutual growth, noting South Korea is a model nation for Rwanda as a country that has achieved economic growth with advanced human resources and skills.

Park sought Kagame's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo and requested the president's attendance at a South Korea-Africa summit slated for next year.

Park is currently on a four-nation tour to Ethiopia, Zambia, Rwanda and the United Arab Emirates to seek the countries' support for South Korea's expo bid. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114