 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
koreainvestment-pension
National

US will impose additional sanctions on N. Korea when necessary: state dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 10, 2023 - 09:13       Updated : Aug 10, 2023 - 09:13
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks at a daily press briefing at the department in Washington, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks at a daily press briefing at the department in Washington, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The United States will continue to enforce its sanctions and impose new ones on North Korea if necessary, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday when asked about possible illegal exports of North Korean products from a joint industrial complex.

The department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, added the US will also continue to crack down on efforts to evade sanctions by North Korea and its friendly nations.

When asked about North Korea's possible operation of the now defunct Kaesong industrial complex, the spokesperson said he will only say "that we will continue to enforce our sanctions and impose new sanctions when necessary."

South Korea's unification ministry said in June that Pyongyang has continued to operate the Kaesong industrial complex, years after South Korean businesses were forced to withdraw from the industrial park in North Korea while leaving all their equipment behind.

South Korea has repeatedly warned that it will seek legal actions against North Korea's "unauthorized" use of South Korean facilities and equipment at the industrial complex in Kaesong, located some 40 kilometers north of the inter-Korean border.

"I am not going to speak to it specifically other than to say that we will continue to impose and enforce our sanctions," Miller said when asked about possible shipments of products, including military uniforms, produced at Kaesong to Russia.

"We will look for evidence of people who are invading our sanctions. If necessary, we will tighten our sanctions and we will crack down using all the tools available to us," he added.

Miller and many other US administration officials have pointed out that any weapons deals with North Korea would violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea reportedly provided artillery shells and other munitions to Russia for use in the latter's ongoing war in Ukraine, according to US officials.

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, earlier noted the North may be considering providing Russia with additional military support for its war against Ukraine following Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's trip to Pyongyang late last month. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114