 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

S. Korea to back exports amid signs of recovery: finance minister

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:40       Updated : Aug 9, 2023 - 09:40
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting in Seoul, Wednesday (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting in Seoul, Wednesday (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea's finance minister said Wednesday the country will spare no efforts to support exports amid signs they are recovering.

"Despite some volatility every month, exports are showing signs of improvement," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said during a meeting with economy-related ministers.

South Korea's exports fell for the 10th consecutive month in July due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors, but the country reported a trade surplus for the second straight month.

Asia's No. 4 economy also logged a current account surplus for the second month in a row in June on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas, the Bank of Korea's data showed earlier this week.

To further support exports, the government said it plans to lift regulations at bonded warehouses, allowing companies to assemble, repair and pack products to increase their value.

South Korea will also ease regulations for the construction of new bonded warehouses by local firms, it added.

"We need to stay vigilant, as there are still global economic uncertainties, including the delayed impact of China's reopening," the finance minister said.

Choo said it is also notable that the country is maintaining stable jobs data.

"Due to the harsh weather conditions and heavy rains, the number of those employed in the construction and agricultural sectors declined," Choo said. "But the job market is maintaining a stable trend as the unemployment rate also reached a record low." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114