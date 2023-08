[Breaking] Man caught while holding potential weapon in Express Bus Terminal

A man in his 20s was caught holding sharp objects at Express Bus Terminal in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Friday.

According to the police, a man was arrested after the police received an emergency call at around 10:40 a.m. on Friday. The police confiscated two potential weapons from the man.

A list of threats to commit copycat knife rampage crimes similar to the one in the Sillim neighborhood of Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul that killed one person on July 21, and another in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province that injured 14 people on Thursday -- are spreading online in Korea. However, the Express Bus Terminal was not on the list.

No damages or casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the motivation of the suspect.

By Son Ji-hyoung ( consnow@heraldcorp.com