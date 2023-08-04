[Breaking] Man caught while holding potential weapon in Express Bus Terminal

A man in his 20s was caught holding sharp objects at Express Bus Terminal in Seocho-gu, Seoul on Friday.

According to the police, a man was arrested after the police received an emergency call at around 10:40 a.m. on Friday. The police confiscated two potential weapons from the man.

A list of threats to commit copycat knife rampage crimes similar to the one in the Sillim neighborhood of Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul that killed one person on July 21, and another in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province that injured 14 people on Thursday -- are spreading online in Korea. However, the Express Bus Terminal was not on the list.

No damages or casualties were reported.

Police are investigating the motivation of the suspect.