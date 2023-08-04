 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of US jobs data

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 4, 2023 - 09:39       Updated : Aug 4, 2023 - 09:39
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad higher Friday as investors await the US' July job data, which is expected to give clues for the outlook of the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening policy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 6.46 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,611.85 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All three major US indexes finished a tad lower Thursday was investors digested higher Treasury yields and latest corporate earnings ahead of US job data for July set to be released later in the day.

In Seoul, big-cap shares traded mixed.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics inched up 0.15 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 0.25 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was flat, while its smaller rival Samsung SDI went up 0.63 percent and Posco Future M added 0.1 percent.

Auto and IT stocks started in positive terrain.

Hyundai Motor and Kia advanced 0.52 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

Internet portal operator Naver jumped 2.69 percent on a strong earnings report, and Kakao, the operator of popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, rose 0.94 percent.

Steel giant Posco Holdings also went up more than 1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,299.60 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.5 won from Thursday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114