KNSO brings back conductor workshop to foster future maestros

Cap: David Reiland, the artistic director of the Korean National Symphony Orchestra, instructs Hwang Young-mook, who participated in the first edition of the KNSO Conductor's Workshop in October 2022. (KNSO)

The Korean National Symphony Orchestra is bringing back its conductor workshop designed to nurture the country’s future maestros.

From Tuesday to Aug. 12, the workshop will offer one-on-one instructions and a series of seminars offering practical advice to becoming a professional musician.

David Reiland, who has been leading the orchestra as its music and artistic director since 2018, will provide extensive one-on-one instructions tailored to the three young conductors Kim Ri-ra, Park Keun-tae and Lee Hae, who were selected from 41 applicants.

Michael Becker, the musical director of the Dusseldorf Symphony Orchestra and the Tonhalle Dusseldorf, will join the workshop to share insight on art management.

On Aug. 9 and 10, the workshop with Reiland will open its doors to 10 people to observe the interaction between the two conductors as well as with the orchestra.

Becker’s seminar, titled “Prerequisites and Preconditions for Arts Management," on Tuesday will also be available to the public. Korean Austrian conductor Christopher Lee, the artistic director of Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra, will talk about the role and virtues of a conductor on the same day.

The workshop represents the national symphony's endeavor to promote diversity on the country's classical music stage by focusing its support on soloists.

For the same purpose, the KNSO, which was founded in 1985, launched the International Conducting Competition, a triennial conducting competition, in 2021, in an attempt to seek a new generation of conductors.

The workshop is held every year that the KNSO International Conducting Competition does not take place.