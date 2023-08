42dot, a software mobility unit under Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday it has started an autonomous-driving shuttle service for Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. The company's staff can hail the shuttle, equipped for eight people including a safety officer, via 42dot’s TAP! Mobile app. Twelve cameras and six radars analyze the road conditions to avoid any obstacles or pedestrians that lie ahead, the company said. (42dot)

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com