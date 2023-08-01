 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on tech, bio gains

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2023 - 09:59       Updated : Aug 1, 2023 - 09:59
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks got off to a strong start Tuesday, drive by gains in tech and bio shares amid hopes of a soft landing for the US economy.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 15.09 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,647.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All three major US stock indexes finished higher Monday on upbeat corporate earnings. The S&P 500 closed at a 16-month high of around 4,590.

In Seoul, IT and bio shares drove up the Kospi, while tech blue chips traded mixed.

Internet portal operator Naver soared 4.85 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger KakaoTalk, jumped 4.48 percent.

Bio shares were strong, with Samsung Biologics advancing 4.18 percent and Celltrion rising 1.5 percent.

Large-cap tech shares were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix went up 1.54 percent.

But leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.36 percent. Samsung SDI was unchanged.

Auto shares also traded mixed, with Hyundai Motor gaining 0.46 percent and its affiliate Kia retreating 0.48 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings lost 0.47 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,276.5 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 1.9 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)

