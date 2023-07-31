Exhibition looks at forces driving Hallyu

Visitors view an exhibition titled “The Pop Culture We Loved and Rise of the Korean Wave" at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Seoul, July 26. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

What is Hallyu and when did it begin?

Although Korean dramas had been steadily gaining popularity in East Asia in the early 1990s, it was not until Dec. 17, 1998 when the term Hallyu, or the Korean Wave, was coined. On that day, Taiwanese newspaper Lianhe Wanbo ran an article titled “Korean Wave has come,” according to an exhibition at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History.

The exhibition, titled “The Pop Culture We Loved and Rise of the Korean Wave,” opened on July 19 in an attempt to answer a series of intriguing questions surrounding the Korean Wave: Was it due to government policy and support? Was it because Korean popular culture was so outstanding on its own? Could it be due to the rise in new media platforms such as YouTube and Netflix? Was it due to sheer good luck? Was it because of the strong influence that was obtained overseas?

Among the many possible hints the exhibition offers, one of the driving forces behind the Korean Wave is its fan culture, which has evolved over the years. This is evidenced by the transition from simple balloons and light sticks to specialized light sticks endorsed by singers, for instance. The fan community of H.O.T, a boy group from in the late 1990s, even had its own monthly magazine. Such fan magazines are on display at the exhibition, along with fan-created goods and more.