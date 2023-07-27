[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul presents outdoor dining promotion Grand Hyatt Seoul's outdoor restaurant Pooolside Barbeque is offering Peruvian dishes in celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Peru. Poloa A La Brasa, or Peruvian-style roasted chicken, and barbecued pork are among the dishes available. The dining promotion will be available through Oct. 3, priced at 138,000 won ($108) for adults and 69,000 won for kids. For inquiries, call (02) 799-8495.

La Meriden Seoul Myeongdong launches 'Marketerian' buffet La Palette Paris, Le Meriden Seoul Myeondong’s restaurant, presents the "Marketerian" buffet with complimentary welcome drinks. The buffet spread includes salads, cold noodles and sashimi. At the buffet station, beef ribs, lobsters and barbecued chickens are also available. The price for weekday lunch is 125,000 won and weekday dinner is 145,000 won. On weekends and holidays, lunch and dinner are priced the same at 145,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2134-7300.

Westin Josun Seoul presents couples promotion Westin Josun Seoul presents the "Blooming Scent" package for couples, which includes Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum and Uomo Born in Roma Eau de Toilette. An eight-course dinner for two at The Ninth Gate restaurant is included in the package. The promotion is available through Dec. 30 with prices starting at 480,000 won for executive deluxe rooms. For more inquiries and reservations, call (02) 317-0404.

Hanwha Resort Jeju presents liquor store ‘Jeju Hanjan’ Hanhwa Resort Jeju has Korean traditional liquor shop Jeju Hanjan on its first floor. More than 30 types of Korean traditional liquors are available, with 15 local breweries on Jeju Island supplying the liquors. Tastings and participation in brewing the traditional liquors are available at the shop. The operating hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday. It is closed on Mondays. For more information, call (064) 725-9000.