Two Koreas mark 70 years of armistice amid growing tension

South Korea and North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the cease-fire of the Korean War, a three-year conflict that divided the peninsula, with still no formal peace treaty in sight.

For the South, the 70th anniversary represents a watershed moment, according to the Yoon administration, because Seoul-Washington ties were forged in the name of freedom. That’s a value that makes the alliance both binding and strategic, as the two allies expand cooperation in security, Yoon said.

In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden described the alliance as having been built on shared beliefs: democracy, security and freedom.

“And they remain the source of our shared strength -- keeping the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States is the linchpin of peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and, increasingly, around the world,” the statement said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

In a state of deadlock over how to bring about a lasting peace on the peninsula, the two Koreas are unlikely to see a breakthrough in the near future, according to experts.

“North Korea is reaching out to China and Russia when South Korea is getting closer to the US and the landscape isn’t helping to ease the division,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University, referring to increasing rivalry between the US and not only China but Russia.

The Yoon administration is pressing ahead with a plan using overwhelming power to deter North Korea’s aggression and that’s “sound enough for Seoul and Washington to seek together” but the Yoon administration needs to give just as much attention to the “power of dialogue,” Park added.

“But sanctions on North Korea should stay put,” Park noted, referring to United Nations Security Council resolutions banning the country from testing ballistic missile technology. North Korea had conducted what it called satellite launches, a cover some believe was designed to advance its ballistic missile technology.

Military sources in Seoul said Pyongyang could hold a military parade later the day, a signature event meant to showcase its latest weaponry. The July 27 celebrations, which North Korea uses to rally its people behind what it sees as a victory against the US-led forces in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said the parade could mobilize as many as 15,000 personnel and unveil new nuclear-capable weapons.

According to North Korea’s state media Thursday, leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the previous day, the first high-level talks for the isolated country since the COVID-19 pandemic started in early 2020. The North had sealed its borders since then.

Shoigu, heading the Russian delegation, handed Kim a letter from President Vladimir Putin and discussed mutual defense with the North Korean leader. Kim led a tour of the country’s weapons exhibition showcasing the latest nuclear weapons. Kim was quoted as saying that those weapons are meant for self-defense, a protection he will never give away or leverage as a bargaining chip.

The same day, a Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong, who sits on the Communist Party of China’s 24-member Politburo, made a trip to Pyongyang. The envoys from Moscow and Beijing -- the North’s two biggest security partners -- are the first foreign delegations to visit the country as it slowly eases its border controls after a three-year shutdown that dealt a blow to the economy.