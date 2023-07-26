South Korean POWs still held in NK, 70 years after armistice

Yu Young-bok, a former prisoner of war, speaks to The Korea Herald in the city of Icheon, Gyeonggi Province in 2013. (Photo -Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

ICHEON, Gyeonggi Province --- Yoo Young-bok, 93, recalls when he, then a South Korean rifle soldier, was captured by the Chinese People's Liberation Army at the Geumhwa battle in Gangwon Province in June 1953, a month before an armistice was signed to cease the Korean War. At the time he was captured and was sent to a prisoner-of-war camp in Sungho-ri, Kangdong County, South Pyongan Province, in the following month, he didn’t know that he was going to be a POW that no one wanted for 47 years. Seventy years have passed after the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953, but there are still South Korean POWs left behind, said Yoo, who escaped the communist regime by himself in 2000. Perhaps they are still living in hopes that some day that their country will come and rescue them, like he had been. "So day after day, I kept enduring, clinging to a glimmer of hope, praying for change to grace my life. But in the end, change never arrived, and time just kept passing by," he said. In North Korea, the war veteran was subjected to hard labor in mines for 37 years. He endured grueling and harsh conditions while working at a monazite mine in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province, and later at the Komdok and Tongam mines in South Hamgyong Province. As a result of the arduous labor in the mines, he also contracted pulmonary tuberculosis. During his time in North Korea, Yoo did not receive any payment for the first three years and two months of his forced labor. Afterward, he was only provided with a minimum salary that barely allowed him to scrape by and make a living. At 60, he quit the mining job that left his body weak and frail. But he was not better off, having to face hunger with no money, particularly during the deadly famine of the 1990s. A South Korean POW, Yoo said he encountered social disadvantages in the North. "In North Korean society, one's social standing is evaluated based on their family background and accomplishments of one's grandfather and father and their own achievements," Yoo explained. "South Korean prisoners of war who pointed guns at North Koreans are deemed to be part of the most malevolent group." Being children of South Korean POWs also meant they were denied meaningful social advancement. They were not allowed to join the military and had no opportunity to become members of the ruling party. The destinies of numerous POWs who fought for South Korea's freedom against communist adversaries during the 1950-53 Korean War were marked by tragedy in North Korea. While some were assimilated into North Korean forces, others were forced to endure decades of labor in mines and various locations, subjected to perilous and grueling conditions until they die or are unable to continue working due to old age. Such treatment of POWs in North Korea is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions, which state that POWs must always be treated humanely in all circumstances and protected against any act of violence and mistreatment.

93-year-old Yu Young-bok speaks to The Korea Herald in the city of Icheon, Gyeonggi Province in July 2023. (Photo - Ji Da-gyum/The Korea Herald)

But in the oppressive shadows of North Korea, defying authorities meant facing dire consequences. As a result, POWs had no choice but to endure, counting the agonizing moments, and yearning for an opportunity and the support of the South Korean government to finally return home and reunite with their loved ones. "Those who resist the authorities in North Korea not only endure beatings but also vanish overnight, leaving their fate unknown to everyone," Yoo said. "So, many people opted to pretend compliance, patiently waiting for the right moment. They endured these hardships with the hope that over time, inter-Korean relations will improve one day." Yoo personally had to relinquish hopes of repatriation he had clung to for over four decades. He was determined to defect to South Korea, even though it meant risking his life, amidst the fervent atmosphere that enveloped the Korean Peninsula in the wake of the first historic inter-Korea summit in June 2000. "I had hoped that President Kim Dae-jung would make an appeal to Kim Jong-il, allowing elderly prisoners of war like myself, who longed to return to our hometowns after being manipulated for such a long time by North Korea until the age of 60. We were discarded items as if we were likened to objects," Yoo said. "But when the South Korean president came, there were no words spoken on our behalf, and I came to realize that I couldn't rely on anyone else for my salvation." Yoo escaped from North Korea on July 27, 2000, by crossing the Tumen River and eventually made it to South Korea on Aug. 30 of that year. "I knew that getting caught could mean death," Yoo said. "But if fate was on my side, I believed I could safely make it through."

Yoo Young-bok held a belated retirement ceremony at the 5th Infantry Division located in Yeoncheon County, Gangwon Province, near the inter-Korean border in October 2000. (Photo Courtesy of Yoo)

After arriving in South Korea, he became aware of the large number of South Korean soldiers who had disappeared during the Korean War. He also learned about the general lack of awareness among people regarding the reality of POWs. Yoo faced probing questions, including accusations that he might be a spy dispatched by the North Korean regime. "The responsibility to testify and speak on behalf of those who were detained as prisoners of war in North Korea, shedding light on the duration of their detention, the reasons behind it, and the conditions they endured, is a burden that I felt upon returning from North Korea," Yoo said. "Those who have been left behind in North Korea cannot fulfill this role." Between 1994 and 2010, a total of 80 POWs detained in North Korea defected to South Korea. As of July, only 13 of them are still alive, with an average age of 93 or 94, according to Mulmangcho, a civic group supporting defected POWs. Under the Kim Jong-un regime, no prisoner of war has managed to reach South Korea. None of these elderly individuals are able to move freely, and only around five of them can move with assistance.

Prisoners of war release to UN authorities was the first step in repatriation. Communists turn over UN troops at the POW receiving center at Panmunjom on the inter-Koreah border. (Photo - US Air Force)

Yoo is considered somewhat luckier compared to the countless other POWs whom North Korea has refused to repatriate, despite the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement. The agreement clearly stipulates the release and repatriation of all POWs held by each side, but unfortunately, many South Korean POWs remain in North Korean custody, their fates unresolved. During the Korean War, approximately 82,000 South Korean soldiers were estimated to be missing in action, according to the UN forces. However, only a final count of 8,343 South Korean POWs were repatriated from April 1953 to January 1954. The significant discrepancy suggests that a substantial number of South Korean POWs were likely forcibly detained in North Korea. At least 50,000 POWs from South Korea were not repatriated, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in North Korea. But North Korea has never officially recognized the existence of POWs, except for the ones who were repatriated. On the contrary, the South Korean and UN forces followed the principle of respecting the free will of POWs and repatriated all North Korean and Chinese POWs who wished to return. A total of 75,823 North Korean POWs were sent home. "The repatriation of prisoners of war has been unfair," Yoo lamented. "Exchanges should adhere to the principle of reciprocity, but there is a significant disparity in the number of prisoners of war repatriated from South and North Korea." South Korea has failed to bring any additional POWs from North Korea.

Portraits of Joseph Stalin and North Korean leader Kim II-sung can be seen near where UN troops are under fire. (Photo - Department of Defense)