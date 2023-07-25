Egypt touts growing economic ties, infra projects with Korea

Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman (right) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Park Yong-min pose for a group photo at a celebration for Egypt's 71st National Day in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Friday. (Egyptian Embassy in Seoul)

The Egyptian Embassy in Seoul touted the growing economic ties and infrastructure project deals with South Korea, while marking the country's 71st anniversary of the Egyptian revolution in Seoul on Friday.

Revolution Day, which falls on July 23, celebrates the 1952 revolution that ended the country’s monarchy and marked the country's founding as a modern republic.

Egypt and Korea are leveraging strengths to create opportunities through joint ventures, investments, and knowledge exchange, said Egyptian Ambassador Khaled Abdel Rahman in his remarks at the ceremony.

He mentioned cooperation with the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power in constructing Egypt's first nuclear power plant.