Jung Woo-sung seeks ‘newness in familiarity’ with directorial debut ‘A Man of Reason’

Director Jung Woo-sung speaks during a press conference for “A Man of Reason” held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

“A Man of Reason” follows the story of Soo-hyuk (played by Jung), who has spent 10 years in prison in place of his gangster boss, Eung-gook (Park Sung-woong). After he is released from prison, Soo-hyuk tells Eung-gook that he wants to leave the gang and live an ordinary life after discovering that he has a daughter. Eung-gook feels betrayed and refuses to let Soo-hyuk leave. Instead, he orders another member of the gang, Seong-joon (Kim Jun-han), to get rid of Soo-hyuk. Actors Kim Nam-gil and Park Yoo-na star as contract killers.

Jung ended up directing and starring in the film, slated for release on Aug. 15 in South Korea.

“At first, people suggested that I just act in the film as the protagonist Soo-hyuk. But after hearing the plot, which has a simple structure and a familiar story ... I thought it could be a good challenge for me to add my own color through directing,” said the 50-year-old Jung at a press conference held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Monday.

Renowned South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung is making his directoral debut with the action drama film “A Man of Reason,” in which he challenged himself to put a twist on a familiar storyline to express “newness in familiarity.”

Kim Nam-gil, who plays a killer on a mission to hunt down Soo-hyuk, said it was different interacting with Jung Woo-sung as a director versus as an actor.

“Director Jung specifically asked me to portray a different side of a killer, moving away from a typical depiction and conveying unseen aspects beyond the script. It was a lot of pressure, but it also was a great feeling to get that kind of pressure from director Jung,” Kim told reporters.

Jung said he wanted Kim to take on one of the leading roles, as Kim’s friendly and childlike personality in the film could offset the dark, heavy mood of the protagonist Soo-hyuk.

The actors said they received detailed, clear directions from Jung.

“Director Jung was very clear about what he wanted. Sometimes he would give us a very limited scope for acting because he had a concrete intention in his direction. That also shortened the trials and errors as shooting continued,” said Park Sung-woong.

Actor Kim Jun-han of “Anna” and “Hospital Playlist,” and Park Yoo-na of “Gangnam Beauty” and “Long D” said it was a privilege to work with Jung, whose acting career spans three decades.

“I have long admired Jung and wanted to work with him, so it was just an experience full of joy exchanging various fun ideas together,” said Kim Jun-han. Jung said he chose Kim because of his impressive acting in “Anarchist from Colony” and “Beasts Clawing at Straws.”

“When I first saw director Jung at the audition for this role, everything was so overwhelming. He gave me acting lessons during shoots, which I would have never been able to get anywhere else,” said Park Yoo-na.

Last year, “A Man of Reason” was invited to various film festivals worlwide, including the 47th Toronto International Film Festival and the 55th Sitges Film Festival in Spain. Jung won the Career Achievement Award at the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival in November for the film.

“A Man of Reason” opens in local cinemas on Aug. 15.