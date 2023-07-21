 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
koreainvestment-pension
National

Government calls for prosecution probe into police following deadly Osong underpass flooding

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 13:18       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 14:15

 

Rescuers on Monday, including the Coast Guard, search on foot in the Gunpyeong underpass in Osong, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, which was flooded due to torrential rain on July 17. (Yonhap)
Rescuers on Monday, including the Coast Guard, search on foot in the Gunpyeong underpass in Osong, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, which was flooded due to torrential rain on July 17. (Yonhap)

The Office for Government Policy Coordination has requested prosecutors to investigate six police officers linked to the flooding of Osong's underground tunnel, a disaster that resulted in numerous casualties.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination is a government agency consisting of the Prime Minister's Office and Prime Minister's Secretariat.

The office issued a statement on Friday revealing it had uncovered "criminal charges" concerning the officers during an inspection and deemed an immediate and unbiased investigation to be essential.

The inspection process revealed a grave error in the handling of a 112-report case. In addition, a "false report" was submitted to the Prime Minister's Office during the process of assessing the police response.

As to why it had contacted the prosecution, the office stated, "Should the police investigation headquarters probe its own officers, the credibility of the results may be compromised. As such, we have requested an investigation by the prosecution."

The Office for Government Policy Coordination initiated an inspection Monday to ascertain the cause of the deadly incident at the Osong underpass.

The office confirmed that emergency evacuation requests for Osong residents and emergency control of the Gunpyeong underpass were received at 7:02 a.m. and 7:58 a.m., before the accident, which occurred around 8:40 a.m.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114