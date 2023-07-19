Criticism escalates over authorities' response to tunnel flooding

A blame game has begun over the deadly tunnel flood that took 14 lives in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, with criticism growing over the lack of a timely response, and related authorities passing the buck.

An association of civic groups in North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday accused multiple local authorities of failing to prevent a "serious civic accident" under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, where those responsible might face at least a year in prison or a fine of up to 1 billion won ($790,400).

Lee Sun-young, an official at the civic group association, said it was "evident" that three chiefs of government bodies -- North Chungcheong Province, Cheongju city and National Agency for Administrative City Construction -- should be held accountable given that at least one person died in what the law defines as a public-use facility, adding further legal actions could be taken against other entities like the police.

Critics and local reports suggest the authorities had time to close the traffic of the underpass in Osong-eup near Cheongju, before it was flooded.

The first flood warning was issued at 4:10 a.m. by the Geum River Flood Control Office, an oversight body in charge of the waterways in the area, as over 170 millimeters of rain was falling Saturday.

This was followed by its request hours later to control the traffic near Miho River and order residents to evacuate at 6:30 a.m. This request reached the ward office of Heungdeok-gu and Cheongju city government, but it failed to reach the North Chungcheong Province government office, which oversees traffic control on local roads, such as the one running through the tunnel near the Miho River.

North Chungcheong Province dispatched its officials after it learned that the tunnel was flooded, while monitoring the situation through the surveillance camera.

Meanwhile, police received two emergency calls warning about the flooding in Miho River, a tributary of Geum River that was 500 meters away from the scene of the incident, and asking the road to be closed off, at between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.

But police arrived belatedly at the scene at around 9 a.m., about 20 minutes after the road was inundated. Upon the emergency calls, police were reportedly dispatched to other roads and intersections in the area, but failed to do so at the underpass -- one of the closest roads to the river.

The hourslong delay led to the operator of a city bus to make a detour through the underpass, instead of the regular route. It was one of the 17 cars trapped in the tunnel and was inundated. Nine of the 14 casualties, including a bus driver, were aboard the bus.