Criticism escalates over authorities' response to tunnel flooding

A blame game has begun over the deadly tunnel flood that took 14 lives in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, with criticism growing over the lack of a timely response, and related authorities passing the buck.
An association of civic groups in North Chungcheong Province on Wednesday accused multiple local authorities of failing to prevent a "serious civic accident" under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, where those responsible might face at least a year in prison or a fine of up to 1 billion won ($790,400).
Lee Sun-young, an official at the civic group association, said it was "evident" that three chiefs of government bodies -- North Chungcheong Province, Cheongju city and National Agency for Administrative City Construction -- should be held accountable given that at least one person died in what the law defines as a public-use facility, adding further legal actions could be taken against other entities like the police.
Critics and local reports suggest the authorities had time to close the traffic of the underpass in Osong-eup near Cheongju, before it was flooded.
The first flood warning was issued at 4:10 a.m. by the Geum River Flood Control Office, an oversight body in charge of the waterways in the area, as over 170 millimeters of rain was falling Saturday.
This was followed by its request hours later to control the traffic near Miho River and order residents to evacuate at 6:30 a.m. This request reached the ward office of Heungdeok-gu and Cheongju city government, but it failed to reach the North Chungcheong Province government office, which oversees traffic control on local roads, such as the one running through the tunnel near the Miho River.
North Chungcheong Province dispatched its officials after it learned that the tunnel was flooded, while monitoring the situation through the surveillance camera.
Meanwhile, police received two emergency calls warning about the flooding in Miho River, a tributary of Geum River that was 500 meters away from the scene of the incident, and asking the road to be closed off, at between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday.
But police arrived belatedly at the scene at around 9 a.m., about 20 minutes after the road was inundated. Upon the emergency calls, police were reportedly dispatched to other roads and intersections in the area, but failed to do so at the underpass -- one of the closest roads to the river.
The hourslong delay led to the operator of a city bus to make a detour through the underpass, instead of the regular route. It was one of the 17 cars trapped in the tunnel and was inundated. Nine of the 14 casualties, including a bus driver, were aboard the bus.
The provincial office has reportedly been laying the blame on the National Agency for Administrative City Construction, the agency in charge of a river improvement project, for failure to maintain the embankment to prevent the flooding.
The office claimed that the agency built the makeshift bank -- which collapsed to let 60 million liters of water into the tunnel within three minutes -- without proper permission to do so. The Geum River Basin Environmental Office, an agency under the Ministry of Environment, echoed with the claim. The agency in charge of construction, however, claimed that no violations of law in building the makeshift bank were made.
As for the the Geum River Flood Control Office's failure to have its order delivered to the North Chungcheong Province government, it said it abided by the instructions.
To top them off, neither Cheongju city mayor Lee Beom-seog nor North Chungcheong Province Gov. Kim Young-hwan were aware of the imminent threat of the flooding in the tunnel. They were aware of the situation only after the deadly incident occurred.
The Itaewon crowd crush that killed some 150 people last year was not classified as a "disaster" under a relevant disaster management law in Korea, making difficult to hold related authorities responsible.
The Cheongju underground tunnel accident, however, can be viewed as a "disaster" which could hold a specific government entity accountable under the Framework Act On The Management Of Disasters And Safety, according to legal experts.
Both the central governmental audit and special police investigation were launched Monday. A joint probe of police, forensic officers and fire department is scheduled to start Thursday, as long as the rain subsides.
There were 14 casualties in the underpass, and they were among 50 people who were either dead or missing due to torrential rain over the past few weeks as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Ten people were injured at the scene.