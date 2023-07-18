Yoon calls for speedy disaster relief, declaration of special disaster zones

A Korea Meteorological Administration official points at infrared satellite imagery of South Korea affected by heavy monsoon rains as of Tuesday morning. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday called for speedy disaster relief in areas battered by monsoon downpours that have showed no signs of abating over the past couple of weeks, and hinted at designating affected areas as special disaster zones.

Yoon said in a Cabinet meeting in his office that the government will muster up all available resources such as state budget funds and human resources by prioritizing rescue operations, recovery work and support for victims of the heavy rain.

The disaster relief should be provided in an aggressive manner, he said.

"Citizens' precious tax money should be actively spent to wipe away the tears of the people who suffered from the disaster," Yoon said.

"Subsidies going to cartels with vested interests and that are corrupt must be abolished at once, and that money must be spent on flood recovery and damage repair," he said.

Special disaster zones will be designated beginning as early as Wednesday to provide financial assistance to people in affected areas, as onsite inspection for damage assessment is ongoing, according to Yoon's office.

Yoon also called for an overhaul of the country's disaster management system and response method by introducing a "digital monitoring system," as South Korea was beginning to witness an "unprecedented" catastrophic events in which nearly 150 percent of the precipitation of an monsoon season average have already been recorded.

"In the face of the unprecedented extreme weather events, we cannot, and should not, deal with them in the way we have done so far," Yoon said.

Yoon during the meeting shared his experience of his visit Monday to the scene of the deadly landslide in Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province. There, hundreds of boulders weighing hundreds of tons that became loose due to the heavy rains rolled down a mountain onto villages that were up to five kilometers away.

"I have never seen this kind of collapse of a mountain before," Yoon said.

"We must abandon the notion that because it's an inevitable natural disaster, 'nothing can be done.'"

In this regard, a real-time, digital information-sharing system where all government entities are alerted in the case of a disaster, as well as a digital simulations to identify areas vulnerable to flooding should be implemented to ensure preemptive actions and prevent casualties, Yoon said.