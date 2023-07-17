[From the scene] 'Floodwaters have receded, but there's still at least one person missing'

Officials of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday conduct a rescue operation inside the underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which flooded Saturday. (Yonhap)

CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong Province -- The bullet train slowed to a near-halt as it approached North Chungcheong Province, as if the locomotive was cautious not to bring any more jitters to a region where a record July downpour has taken at least 16 lives, as of Monday. Most of the deaths occurred in the flooded underpass in Cheongju's Osong-eup, about 2 kilometers from Osong Station where the KTX train stopped. When this reporter arrived Monday morning, the floodwaters that had engulfed the tunnel had receded to a level just above the knees. Scores of rescue workers were still searching for whoever could still remain in the tunnel.

Of the people reported missing in the disaster, one still remains unaccounted for. In a briefing Monday, rescue operators said they were looking for that one person of an as yet unidentified gender who was the driver of a Jaguar vehicle. The car was salvaged from the waters earlier, but not the body. “The person was filmed opening the door of the car in security footage before the car was submerged. We are presuming that he or she is still there (in the tunnel). We are not certain that the person escaped from the vehicle, and the signal from his or her phone was lost there (inside the tunnel),” an official from the rescue team said. He added that it is not yet certain if the missing person is the car’s owner, since the footage is not clear enough, or if any other people remain in the tunnel.

The underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which was flooded Saturday, is seen in this photo taken Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

The rescue operation was being conducted on both sides of the underpass, as pumping devices and divers worked frantically to secure a path into the tunnel, under ironically sunny skies. Authorities have blocked the entrance, after temporarily revealing it to the press earlier in the day. As of Monday, the water level was about knee-deep in the deepest part of the submerged area, while the mud was half as deep, officials said. The rescue operators said while they have yet to reach the center of the tunnel, all cars have been salvaged from the water and are waiting to be towed out. It was initially presumed that there were 15 cars inside the tunnel, which later changed to 16 and was finally confirmed to be 17 in the briefing Monday afternoon. Late Sunday night, four bodies were recovered from the tunnel to bring the death toll to 13. This included the 58-year-old driver of No. 747 of the Cheongju city bus network, who survivors said tried to help passengers by telling them to break the windows and escape. In bitter irony, the ill-fated bus was not even supposed to be there, as the monsoon rerouted it from its usual path en route to Osong Station. The area surrounding the underpass showcased the chaos brought on by the flooding. Trees swept up by the flood were hanging on the skeletal structure of the Miho Bridge -- under which runs the Miho River that overflowed and flooded the tunnel -- indicating the intense damage inflicted by the monsoon.

Shattered pieces of trees are seen hang in the Miho Bridge in Osong-eup, North Chungcheong Province, in this photo taken Monday. The bridge is near the underpass that flooded Saturday and left 14 people dead or missing as of Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

