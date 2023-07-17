 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

[From the scene] 'Floodwaters have receded, but there's still at least one person missing'

Mud-covered chaos hinders rescue operations at Osong underpass flood, which left at least 14 dead or missing

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jul 17, 2023 - 16:24       Updated : Jul 17, 2023 - 16:24
Officials of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday conduct a rescue operation inside the underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which flooded Saturday. (Yonhap)
Officials of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday conduct a rescue operation inside the underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which flooded Saturday. (Yonhap)

CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong Province -- The bullet train slowed to a near-halt as it approached North Chungcheong Province, as if the locomotive was cautious not to bring any more jitters to a region where a record July downpour has taken at least 16 lives, as of Monday.

Most of the deaths occurred in the flooded underpass in Cheongju's Osong-eup, about 2 kilometers from Osong Station where the KTX train stopped.

When this reporter arrived Monday morning, the floodwaters that had engulfed the tunnel had receded to a level just above the knees. Scores of rescue workers were still searching for whoever could still remain in the tunnel.

Officials of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday conduct a rescue operation inside the underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which flooded Saturday. (Yonhap)
Officials of the Korea Coast Guard on Monday conduct a rescue operation inside the underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which flooded Saturday. (Yonhap)

Of the people reported missing in the disaster, one still remains unaccounted for. In a briefing Monday, rescue operators said they were looking for that one person of an as yet unidentified gender who was the driver of a Jaguar vehicle. The car was salvaged from the waters earlier, but not the body.

“The person was filmed opening the door of the car in security footage before the car was submerged. We are presuming that he or she is still there (in the tunnel). We are not certain that the person escaped from the vehicle, and the signal from his or her phone was lost there (inside the tunnel),” an official from the rescue team said.

He added that it is not yet certain if the missing person is the car’s owner, since the footage is not clear enough, or if any other people remain in the tunnel.

The underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which was flooded Saturday, is seen in this photo taken Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)
The underpass in Cheongju, North Gyeongsang Province, which was flooded Saturday, is seen in this photo taken Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

The rescue operation was being conducted on both sides of the underpass, as pumping devices and divers worked frantically to secure a path into the tunnel, under ironically sunny skies. Authorities have blocked the entrance, after temporarily revealing it to the press earlier in the day.

As of Monday, the water level was about knee-deep in the deepest part of the submerged area, while the mud was half as deep, officials said.

The rescue operators said while they have yet to reach the center of the tunnel, all cars have been salvaged from the water and are waiting to be towed out. It was initially presumed that there were 15 cars inside the tunnel, which later changed to 16 and was finally confirmed to be 17 in the briefing Monday afternoon.

Late Sunday night, four bodies were recovered from the tunnel to bring the death toll to 13. This included the 58-year-old driver of No. 747 of the Cheongju city bus network, who survivors said tried to help passengers by telling them to break the windows and escape.

In bitter irony, the ill-fated bus was not even supposed to be there, as the monsoon rerouted it from its usual path en route to Osong Station.

The area surrounding the underpass showcased the chaos brought on by the flooding. Trees swept up by the flood were hanging on the skeletal structure of the Miho Bridge -- under which runs the Miho River that overflowed and flooded the tunnel -- indicating the intense damage inflicted by the monsoon.

Shattered pieces of trees are seen hang in the Miho Bridge in Osong-eup, North Chungcheong Province, in this photo taken Monday. The bridge is near the underpass that flooded Saturday and left 14 people dead or missing as of Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)
Shattered pieces of trees are seen hang in the Miho Bridge in Osong-eup, North Chungcheong Province, in this photo taken Monday. The bridge is near the underpass that flooded Saturday and left 14 people dead or missing as of Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)
Shattered pieces of trees are seen hang in the Miho Bridge in Osong-eup, North Chungcheong Province, in this photo taken Monday. The bridge is near the underpass that flooded Saturday and left 14 people dead or missing as of Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)
Shattered pieces of trees are seen hang in the Miho Bridge in Osong-eup, North Chungcheong Province, in this photo taken Monday. The bridge is near the underpass that flooded Saturday and left 14 people dead or missing as of Monday. (Yoon Min-sik/The Korea Herald)

Won Hee-ryong, minister of land, infrastructure and transportation, said the government will take thorough measures to ensure such an incident does not occur again. It was recently reported that a flood warning of the area around Miho Bridge was issued multiple times Saturday morning, just hours before the underpass flooded, but the regional government took no effort to control traffic around the bridge.

“It is incomprehensible that no measures had been implemented despite a warning being issued multiple times. The government will swiftly wrap up the remaining search operation. We will get to the bottom of who is responsible for this situation, and make sure they are held responsible,” Won said at the flood site.

He added that the government will take fundamental measures to overhaul the flood management system. The minister pledged pangovernmental efforts for countermeasures on such disasters.



By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114