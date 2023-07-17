Heavy rain leaves at least 40 dead, 9 missing

Army soldiers remove mud left after monsoon rains that had been pouring since Saturday at a house in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province, Monday. (Yonhap)

Flooding and landslides caused by heavy rains in South Korea have left at least 40 people dead and nine others missing, while over 10,000 residents have been evacuated, South Korean authorities said Monday morning.

The total number of deaths includes 13 people who died in a flood-hit underground tunnel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, as well as three others in the province, according to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

As another body was found in the flooded underpass in Cheongju, the death toll increased by one from 39 at 6 a.m. the same day.

In the Gungpyeong 2 underpass in Cheongju, which was flooded at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, a total of 16 vehicles that had been trapped were identified as drainage work accelerated. As of Monday morning, marking the third day of the search, fire authorities continued drainage and search operations, mobilizing 486 personnel and 81 pieces of equipment.

According to the ministry, 19 people in North Gyeongsang Province, four in South Chungcheong Province and one in the city of Sejong had died as of Monday morning, due to days of record rainfall that hammered the country.

Nine people, including one in Busan and eight in North Gyeongsang Province, are still missing, and at least 34 people have been injured.

The number of people evacuated has also increased, as heavy rains continued overnight in southern parts of the country. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, 10,608 people from 6,258 households had been evacuated due to heavy rains.

Nationwide, 631 cases of damage to public facilities were reported, including 170 cases of river embankment loss, 147 cases of road slope loss and nine cases of falling rocks and landslides.

Several hundreds of private houses and facilities have also been damaged, with 139 houses submerged and 52 houses reported to be destroyed or lost.