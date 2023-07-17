Yoon calls for swift disaster recovery in wake of torrential rains

Following the deadly torrential rainfall that has wreaked havoc across South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday underscored the critical need for prompt and effective disaster recovery efforts, calling for a full deployment of policy tools, even considering the "declaration of a special disaster zone."
Yoon, fresh from a trip to Europe, led a meeting to address the damage caused by the heavy rain. He expressed his condolences to those who lost family members in the disaster and emphasized the importance of support for affected families.
Days of downpour have caused extensive damage across the country. The number of people killed due to heavy rain increased to 39, and nearly 1,000 public and private facilities were damaged.
Highlighting the ongoing threat of rain, Yoon noted that the prevention and minimization of casualties "should be the top priority.” He urged officials in charge to inspect sites and address issues preemptively.
Yoon instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to lead in monitoring the damage to farms and collating statistics. From July 10 to Sunday, the rain resulted in damage across 19,927 hectares and the loss of 561,000 livestock, according to the ministry.
The president later visited Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, which was struck by landslides due to torrential rain, to assess the flood damage. There were 19 fatalities reported in the province as of Monday, with an estimated 1,500 residents displaced. Yecheon was particularly hard hit, with seven people found dead in the area alone, and an additional nine people reported missing.
Cheongju, located in North Chungcheong Province, has also been hit hard. Rising floodwaters inundated an underpass in Osong, with the death toll going up to 13 on Monday morning.
Police launched a probe Monday into the incident, as drainage work of the flooded underpass continued.
According to the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency, a special inspection team comprising 88 officers will be set up to look into why authorities failed to close off the road, despite the imminent threat of flooding from the nearby Miho River. The police will join forces with the National Forensic Service and fire authorities for an onsite inspection.
Local government entities, as well as the Geum River Flood Control Office, which oversees the bodies of water around Geum River and its tributaries including Miho River, could come under police scrutiny over their reporting mechanism and failure to take swift action. Police would also look into whether sufficient measures, such as riverbank collapse prevention or road control, were in place.
Authorities at the scene said the collapse of a construction site's embankment by Miho River caused the 430-meter-long underpass -- about hundreds of meters away -- to be submerged within three minutes at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The speed at which it happened was too short for them to issue a warning in time, they said.
Their briefings also revealed that the drainage system for the underpass that was supposed to be capable of real-time flood detection did not work, as the system outside the underpass also suffered outage due to the flooding.
Criticism has mounted over the local government authorities' failure to close roads, especially as the Geum River Flood Control Office had issued a flood warning for Geum River to authorities at 4:10 a.m., more than four hours before the incident.
Last year, a team of about 70 police officers carried out an investigation over the submerged underground parking lot in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit. Seven people died in the basement, which was flooded in eight minutes. Police found 13 people, including the apartment building manager, responsible for the incident. The case is being reviewed by prosecutors.