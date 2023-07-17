Yoon calls for swift disaster recovery in wake of torrential rains

President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the landslide-stricken village of Beolbang-ri in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday. Ongoing downpours have inflicted substantial casualties in the region, displacing an estimated 1,500 residents. Yecheon bore the brunt of the disaster with seven fatalities and nine individuals reported missing. (Yonhap)

Following the deadly torrential rainfall that has wreaked havoc across South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday underscored the critical need for prompt and effective disaster recovery efforts, calling for a full deployment of policy tools, even considering the "declaration of a special disaster zone."

Yoon, fresh from a trip to Europe, led a meeting to address the damage caused by the heavy rain. He expressed his condolences to those who lost family members in the disaster and emphasized the importance of support for affected families.

Days of downpour have caused extensive damage across the country. The number of people killed due to heavy rain increased to 39, and nearly 1,000 public and private facilities were damaged.

Highlighting the ongoing threat of rain, Yoon noted that the prevention and minimization of casualties "should be the top priority.” He urged officials in charge to inspect sites and address issues preemptively.

Yoon instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to lead in monitoring the damage to farms and collating statistics. From July 10 to Sunday, the rain resulted in damage across 19,927 hectares and the loss of 561,000 livestock, according to the ministry.

The president later visited Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, which was struck by landslides due to torrential rain, to assess the flood damage. There were 19 fatalities reported in the province as of Monday, with an estimated 1,500 residents displaced. Yecheon was particularly hard hit, with seven people found dead in the area alone, and an additional nine people reported missing.