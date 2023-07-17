 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
National

Yoon calls for swift disaster recovery in wake of torrential rains

Probe launched into fatal flooding incident in Cheongju that claimed at least 13 lives

By Shin Ji-hye, Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jul 17, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : Jul 17, 2023 - 14:50
President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the landslide-stricken village of Beolbang-ri in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday. Ongoing downpours have inflicted substantial casualties in the region, displacing an estimated 1,500 residents. Yecheon bore the brunt of the disaster with seven fatalities and nine individuals reported missing. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the landslide-stricken village of Beolbang-ri in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday. Ongoing downpours have inflicted substantial casualties in the region, displacing an estimated 1,500 residents. Yecheon bore the brunt of the disaster with seven fatalities and nine individuals reported missing. (Yonhap)

Following the deadly torrential rainfall that has wreaked havoc across South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday underscored the critical need for prompt and effective disaster recovery efforts, calling for a full deployment of policy tools, even considering the "declaration of a special disaster zone."

Yoon, fresh from a trip to Europe, led a meeting to address the damage caused by the heavy rain. He expressed his condolences to those who lost family members in the disaster and emphasized the importance of support for affected families.

Days of downpour have caused extensive damage across the country. The number of people killed due to heavy rain increased to 39, and nearly 1,000 public and private facilities were damaged.

Highlighting the ongoing threat of rain, Yoon noted that the prevention and minimization of casualties "should be the top priority.” He urged officials in charge to inspect sites and address issues preemptively.

Yoon instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to lead in monitoring the damage to farms and collating statistics. From July 10 to Sunday, the rain resulted in damage across 19,927 hectares and the loss of 561,000 livestock, according to the ministry.

The president later visited Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, which was struck by landslides due to torrential rain, to assess the flood damage. There were 19 fatalities reported in the province as of Monday, with an estimated 1,500 residents displaced. Yecheon was particularly hard hit, with seven people found dead in the area alone, and an additional nine people reported missing.

President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the landslide-stricken village of Beolbang-ri in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday and meets with residents at the Senior Citizens' Center prepared as a temporary housing facility. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol visits the landslide-stricken village of Beolbang-ri in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday and meets with residents at the Senior Citizens' Center prepared as a temporary housing facility. (Yonhap)

Cheongju, located in North Chungcheong Province, has also been hit hard. Rising floodwaters inundated an underpass in Osong, with the death toll going up to 13 on Monday morning.

Police launched a probe Monday into the incident, as drainage work of the flooded underpass continued.

According to the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency, a special inspection team comprising 88 officers will be set up to look into why authorities failed to close off the road, despite the imminent threat of flooding from the nearby Miho River. The police will join forces with the National Forensic Service and fire authorities for an onsite inspection.

Local government entities, as well as the Geum River Flood Control Office, which oversees the bodies of water around Geum River and its tributaries including Miho River, could come under police scrutiny over their reporting mechanism and failure to take swift action. Police would also look into whether sufficient measures, such as riverbank collapse prevention or road control, were in place.

Authorities at the scene said the collapse of a construction site's embankment by Miho River caused the 430-meter-long underpass -- about hundreds of meters away -- to be submerged within three minutes at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The speed at which it happened was too short for them to issue a warning in time, they said.

Their briefings also revealed that the drainage system for the underpass that was supposed to be capable of real-time flood detection did not work, as the system outside the underpass also suffered outage due to the flooding.

Criticism has mounted over the local government authorities' failure to close roads, especially as the Geum River Flood Control Office had issued a flood warning for Geum River to authorities at 4:10 a.m., more than four hours before the incident.

Last year, a team of about 70 police officers carried out an investigation over the submerged underground parking lot in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit. Seven people died in the basement, which was flooded in eight minutes. Police found 13 people, including the apartment building manager, responsible for the incident. The case is being reviewed by prosecutors.

Military officials move a flooded vehicle with a forklift at Gungpyeong 2 Underpass in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province on Monday. (Yonhap)
Military officials move a flooded vehicle with a forklift at Gungpyeong 2 Underpass in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province on Monday. (Yonhap)


By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114