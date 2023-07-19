'Underground phobia' grows amid regular deadly flooding

The Republic of Korea Army Special Warfare Command and The 13th Special Mission Brigade conduct a rescue operation with firefighters at Gunpyeong 2 Underpass in Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Fatal flooding in underground spaces such as underpasses and underground parking lots during monsoon season has become an annual incident.

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in the flooding of the Gunpyeong 2 underpass in Osong-eup, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province on Monday. In September last year, seven people died in a flooded underground parking lot after Typhoon Hinnamnor hit Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. In 2020, four people lost their lives when underpasses in Busan and Daejeon were flooded.

With flooding casualties rising over the years, several Koreans say that they have developed what many call an “underground phobia,” where they fear being inside underground spaces during heavy torrential rain.

Park, who wished to only be identified by her surname, said that she avoids subways and any other underground areas when it rains. “Whenever it rains, I don’t even ride the subway because I’m scared the stations will flood. If I have no choice but to be underground when it rains, I try to secure an exit so I can escape right away,” said Park.

Unfortunately, experts say that underground floods could continue to occur in the future, if without proper preventative measures. According to the Korea Meteorological Administration’s climate statistical analysis, the number of days with precipitation above 50 millimeters per hour in Korea was calculated to be an average of 6.0 days between 2012 to 2021, a large increase from an average of 2.4 days between 1973 to 1982.

There has also been an increase of underground spaces, especially in cities like Seoul with high population density. “As cities become heavily populated, areas that are above ground become scarcer. Since there is a limited amount of above-ground space that can be used, underground spaces are being actively developed,” said professor Lim Ki-taek of Pukyong National University’s Department of Architecture and Design. Additionally, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s “2023 Road, Bridge and Tunnel Status Report,” the total length of underpasses in Korea increased from 54,999 meters in 2000 to 231,857 meters in 2022.