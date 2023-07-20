Disasters happen because warnings are ignored: experts

There had been warnings made before almost all disasters happened in Korea, including Saturday's deadly underpass flooding.

But the warnings delivered to on-site officials were often ignored or did not reach the top decision-makers, according to the disaster management experts.

Pointing out blind spots in Korea's disaster management system, Lee Soo-gon, a former civil engineering professor at the University of Seoul said the "top-down" organization, and concentration of power in the presidential office, were likely to be major causes of the problem.

"(The current top-down structure) not only limits the officials' action on the field but also neglects up-to-date information," he said, adding that information sharing should include participation of the local residents who are most aware of the situation in the region.

Lee suggested that voices from disaster scenes had not been taken seriously, referring to his study of 32 major disasters that happened over the past 30 years -- including the Seongsu Bridge collapse, Umyeon mountain landslide, Itaewon crowd crush and the recent Gungpyeong 2 underpass flooding that caused 14 deaths.

"Local residents can take part in the disaster prevention system as volunteer workers or neighborhood watch groups, providing vivid information about the dangerous area," said Lee, explaining that residents can cover an area public officials could not manage due to insufficient manpower.

According to the police, there were reports of possible flooding of the Miho River on Saturday nearly two hours before the river flooded around 8:45 a.m., submerging the underpass immediately.

"Heinrich's Law -- the theory that claims for every major disaster, 29 minor accidents, and 300 abnormal signals occur beforehand -- can be applied to every disastrous situation. But even with those hundreds of signals, it is hard for central government and officials who have not experienced the region to take precautions."

Kong Ha-sung, a professor at Woosuk University's Department of Fire and Disaster Prevention, also pointed out the absence of a single disaster control tower. "The provincial government is responsible for the underground road management, but the National Agency for Administrative City Construction thought it was Cheongju City government’s jurisdiction and asked them to evacuate the residents. This must have caused confusion," he said.

Not only underground roads but also river management are intertwined with various institutions. Since January last year, river management duties, including disaster prevention, have been transferred to the Ministry of Environment. The ministry directly manages only the five major rivers and entrusts the rest to local governments. Accordingly, some say that the fact that the divided management body is one factor that increased confusion.

For landslide management, the top of the mountain is managed by the Korea Forest Service while the Land Ministry is in charge of roads and trails in the mountain. The bottom part is managed by local governments and the Interior Ministry.

The government identified the need to install automatic entry blocking devices three years ago when a similar case to the Osong underpass flooding killed three people. But still only 30 percent of underpasses nationwide are equipped with them Kang said.

"I believe it is because the projects to prevent disasters are not on the priority (of budget execution)."

Korea does not currently lack disaster prevention technology, but the public awareness of how serious that can be, said Kang Jun-gu, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology.

"Now, a real-time disaster alert text system is in place, but even after receiving such messages, not many people seem to be alerted. Even I often overlook it without taking attention," said Kang, who develops technologies to predict the risk of flooding or river overflow.

"No matter how advanced technology is applied, public education and training on evacuation tips, should be carried out more often and steadily."