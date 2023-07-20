Georgia road renamed 'SK Boulevard' in nod to economic boost

The new "SK Boulevard" signage is set up in Jackson County, Georgia (SK On).

The “SK Boulevard” debuted in Jackson Country in the US state of Georgia on Wednesday, replacing the former Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway in recognition of the contributions of SK Battery America to the local economy, SK On, the battery making unit of SK Group said Thursday.

The announcement was made at a signage ceremony at SKBA's Georgia facility attended by key local figures including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Commerce City Mayor Clark Hill, and Jackson County Chamber of Commerce President Jim Shaw.

"On behalf of Commerce City and Jackson County, we officially rename the Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway section to SK Boulevard," stated Mayor Hill.

The SK Boulevard has already been updated in map applications, 911 services and postal services. Until next year, both the old and new names will be used interchangeably.

The industrial complex where SK Battery America (SKBA) is stationed will undergo a similar name change, transitioning from "Commerce 85 Industrial Parkway" to "SK Battery Park." Signage changes at the Highway 85 exit to SKBA will be implemented later this year.

SKBA was set up as a local battery making unit of SK Innovation in 2018 in its push for expansion in the burgeoning electric vehicle market in the US. SK On was split from SK Innovation in October 2021.

SK On has injected a total of $2.6 billion to operate two battery plants through SKBA, with the batteries being supplied to several EVs, including Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Volkswagen’s ID.4.

Having employed 3,000 staff, SK On fulfilled its commitment to employ 2,600 SKBA staff in Georgia by the end of last year, two years ahead of the original 2024 target.

"As we witness unprecedented growth in our state, it's clear that our hard-working citizens are the primary beneficiaries,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

SK On's substantial investment also supports the growth of Korean partners, said an SK On official. More than 90 percent of the equipment at SKBA plants is supplied by Korean companies.

"The Georgia state’s supportive policy played a major role in SK On selecting Georgia as a North American battery production base," the official said.