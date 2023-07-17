Seo Hyun-jin, Gong Yoo to star in Netflix's 'The Trunk'

“Train to Busan” star Gong Yoo, who mesmerized viewers in Netflix’s “Squid Game” (2021) and “The Silent Sea” (2021), will co-star in the series, playing the role of Jeong-won, a music producer.

Seo Hyun-jin, 38, will make her Netflix debut with “The Trunk” as In-ji, an employee in a matchmaking company called New Marriage.

Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo were confirmed as lead actors in Netflix’s Korean original series “The Trunk” on Monday.

“The Trunk,” adapted from a popular novel with same title written by author Kim Ryeo-ryeong, centers around two characters, who start a new life after breaking up with their respective spouses.

The series presents the idea of “temporary marriage,” a matchmaking company’s premium service in which clients are set up with a new spouse to trial a contract marriage for a year. Jeong-won became In-ji’s fifth husband after his ex-wife applied for the temporary marriage service instead of him.

While Jeong-won and In-ji are living together, their life takes an unexpected direction after they notice a trunk floating on a lake.

The series will be directed by Kim Kyu-tae, who was behind hit TV series including “It’s OK, That’s Love” (2014) and “Our Blues” (2022).

Detailed information on the number of episodes and the date of release are yet to be announced.