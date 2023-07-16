Dramas depicting dark side of social media gain popularity

Two recent Korean dramas presenting an intimate look into social media-driven lives are enjoying local popularity with unique stories that are easily relatable to many viewers.

Though a lot of creative content such as dramas, films and variety shows have included brief scenes depicting social media usage, Netflix’s latest suspense series “Celebrity” and cable channel ENA’s “Battle for Happiness” put the spotlight on characters’ social media interactions.

The 12-part “Celebrity” features the stories of Korean social media influencers, with a focus on an ordinary young woman Seo A-ri’s instant rise to a stardom and her downfall.

The series presents the world of social media megastars, in which influencers rank each other according to a specific hierarchy based on followers and clout. They only obey those with a higher number of followers, and attack each other with fake news.

“Celebrity” was ranked in Netflix’s global top 10 chart for TV series since its premiere on June 30, according to the streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol.

The series has topped Netflix’s TV show chart in South Korea on Saturday as well.