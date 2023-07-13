 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Hyundai Ioniq 5 N unveiled

By Korea Herald
Published : Jul 13, 2023 - 21:31       Updated : Jul 13, 2023 - 21:31

(Hyundai Motor Group)
(Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon (left) and Till Wartenberg, head of N brand, pose for a photo next to the Ioniq 5 N, the carmaker’s first all-electric high-performance car, at the unveiling event held during the Festival of Speed in Goodwood House, West Sussex, England, Thursday. The first electric variant of the N brand boasts 487kW of power and 770Nm of torque, equipped with advanced features such as an 84 kWh high-power battery pack and a heat control system specifically designed for high-performance EVs.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
