[Graphic News] Number of double-income households up in 2022

The number of double-income households in South Korea moved up in 2022 from a year earlier, data showed, amid the eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Double-income households came to 5.84 million in October 2022, up 20,000 from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea. They made up 46.1 percent of the 12.69 million married households, up 0.2 percentage point over the period.
Among them, 87.7 percent lived together, which indicates a 0.5 percentage point rise from the previous year. In these households, the average weekly working hours were 40.2 hours for males and 34.9 hours for females.
The data showed that 35.6 percent of double-income partners living together worked in the same industry. (Yonhap)
