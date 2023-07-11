Kia names new PBV chief in Europe

Pierre-Martin Bos, the newly appointed director of the purpose-built vehicle division at Kia EU (Kia)

Hyundai Motor Group’s sister firm Kia said Tuesday it has tapped Pierre-Martin Bos, a commercial vehicle specialist, as the European chief of its burgeoning purpose-built vehicle, or PBV, business.

PBVs refer to battery-powered cars designed to meet specific customer needs such as delivery, ride-hailing and business-to-business transactions.

With 25 years of experience, Bos previously worked for Fiat and Stellantis, where he was tasked with handling sales and marketing of commercial vehicles across Europe, Africa and other overseas markets.

Bos will be leading the PBV business at Kia EU to secure clients, create a sales and supply network and design business solution for corporate clients in Europe, one of the key markets for PBVs, Kia said.

As the first step toward this goal, Bos’ extensive experience and insight will play a vital role in setting out a concrete strategy in Kia’s global PBV business, the carmaker added.

“Bos is a top expert in B2B, commercial vehicle sales and client communication,” said an official from Kia. “We believe building a PBV business in Europe will spur demand for PBVs in other key markets including North America and Korea.”

In April, Kia announced that PBVs will become one of its key growth drivers. It began construction of a new PBV-only plant with an annual production capacity of 150,000 units in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.

The carmaker plans to launch its first PBV model in 2025, with a full lineup ranging from self-driving robotaxis to small and large car models set to be unveiled in phases.

The company said it also plans to develop a software-based solution package for PBVs catering to clients' needs.