[Herald Interview] ‘Beasts of a Little Land’ author Juhea Kim on love, nature and upcoming screen adaptations

Korean American author Juhea Kim’s creative journey is taking an exciting turn as she expands her passion into the film industry, with both her short story “Biodome” and debut novel “Beasts of a Little Land” set for screen adaptations.

Kim’s 2021 short story “Biodome,” published in the triennial literary magazine ZYZZYVA, is slated to be adapted into a film.

Set in futuristic Seoul, the dystopian sci-fi romance centers around an engineer named Park who is in charge of maintaining the biodome that shields the city from yellow dust pollution. Park is on a date with Jina on Yellow Day, which marks the day of the biodome's completion, when he has an "epiphany" -- he realizes that there could indeed be a crack in the dome, something he had been suspecting for some time.

“We start to wonder if Park will ever leave the biodome, whether it’s possible to be human while removed from nature,” said Kim in a recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul.

She hinted that the 20-page short story will be transformed into a feature film that focuses on the romance between Park and Jina. All shooting and production will take place in Korea, led by a Hollywood-based company.

“If I ever sell my literary projects as adaptations, I wanted to be an executive producer,” said Kim. “I like to be involved in the creative process. I don’t have to be the person writing a dialogue. But I’ve always considered myself a holistic creative artist, so I am engaged in storytelling, plot and art direction.”

The author, 35, holds a degree in art and archaeology from Princeton University, along with a certificate in French. Born in Incheon, Kim moved to Portland, Oregon at age 9, and is fluent in Korean.