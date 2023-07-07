 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Life&Style

[New in Korean] Chilling reality overlaps with horror in Bora Chung's stories

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Jul 7, 2023 - 16:46       Updated : Jul 7, 2023 - 16:46

"The Midnight Timetable" by Bora Chung (Purplerain)

"The Midnight Timetable"

By Bora Chung

Purplerain

International Booker Prize shortlisted author Bora Chung of "Cursed Bunny" has returned with a new anthology titled "The Midnight Timetable," consisting of seven interconnected stories. Narrated by “I” who works the night shift in a mysterious laboratory, the stories revolve around her colleagues and the strange experiences they encounter during their night shifts.

The security guards follow a night patrol schedule. But there are peculiar safety rules: Phones must be turned off, locked doors must never be opened and, even when you see something unbelievable, pretend you didn't. The stories depict some of the unsettling events that unfold when the rules aren't followed. Rumors circulating among the staff reveal the true nature of the lab: a space that leads dead souls back on their paths.

Chung’s iconic themes of horror and vengeance weave through the stories, of which all the central characters are women.

“Silence of the Sheep” portrays the struggle to escape from a violent husband addicted to gambling. “Why the Cat” tells the story of a woman who was murdered because she wanted to break up. Also, there is a former worker who suffered from industrial accidents, and a victim of sexual assault by her stalker. Unsettling reality overlaps with the horrors of the supernatural, in stories often regularly reported in the news.



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
LG그룹
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114