Seventeen's 'FML' sells record-high 6.2m copies

Boy band Seventeen's 10th EP, "FML," has become K-pop's top-selling album of all time.

"FML" recently surpassed 6.2 million copies in sales, the group's agency Pledis Entertainment said Wednesday, citing data from the album's distributor YG Plus. It reached the feat two months since its release on April 24.

This is the first time that any K-pop album has reached 6 million copies in sales. Seventeen broke the record of 5.03 million copies set by BTS' 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7."

The 13-piece boy band has been rewriting K-pop history with "FML" since its release.

On its first day, "FML" racked up 3 million in sales, making Seventeen the first artist in history to do so.

The album entered Billboard's main albums chart, Billboard 200, at No. 2 and remained on it for eight consecutive weeks, the longest entry set by a Seventeen album on the American albums ranking.

In Japan, it was the most successful K-pop album this year so far.

It landed at No. 3 on several of Billboard Japan's and Oricon's main semi-annual album rankings for this year's first half, including Billboard's Top Albums Sales, and Oricon's First-Half Album Ranking, nabbing the highest spot on the lists as a Korean artist.

Meanwhile, Seventeen is set to embark on a new concert tour, "Follow," this month.

Starting off in Seoul on July 21-22 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the group will then take the series to five cities in Japan -- Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka -- from September until December.

On Aug. 23 the band will drop its first "best of" album, a compilation of its biggest hits, in Japan.