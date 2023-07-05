 Back To Top
LG그룹
Entertainment

Lapillus tapped as ambassadors of Boryeong Mud Festival

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 14:12       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 14:12
Lapillus was appointed as the ambassadors of the 26th Boryeong Mud Festival by Boryeong city on June 29. (MLD Entertainment)
K-pop girl group Lapillus has been appointed as the ambassadors of the 26th Boryeong Mud Festival.

The appointment ceremony took part at the Boryeong City Hall on June 29, according to MLD Entertainment on Wednesday.

The 26th Boryeong Mud Festival starts on July 21 and runs through Aug. 6 at various parts of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province.

The annual Boryeong Mud Festival is one of Asia’s three major festivals selected by the International Festivals & Event Association Asia.

Ranging from mud self-massage, colored mud body painting and a mud experience zone for pets to beach parties and a K-pop concert, the festival promises various mud-related programs.

“It is an honor to be named the ambassadors of Boryeong Mud Festival. We will do our best to promote the festival,” said Lapillus. “Summer in Korea is really hot and we think Boryeong Mud Festival is a perfect event to visit for summer vacation. We encourage many to enjoy a cool summer vacation at the Boryeong Mud Festival.”

Lapillus recently made its full-unit comeback with its second mini album, “Who’s Next.”

The group that consists of six members of different national and cultural backgrounds -- Filipino Argentinian member Chanty, Japanese member Shana, Chinese American member Yue and three South Koreans, Bessie, Seowon and Haeun -- made its debut on June 20, 2022.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
