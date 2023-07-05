 Back To Top
Entertainment

SHINee movie to premiere in September

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 5, 2023 - 12:10       Updated : Jul 5, 2023 - 12:10
SHINee (SM Entertainment)
SHINee (SM Entertainment)

The documentary film “My SHINee World,” produced to celebrate the K-pop boy group SHINee’s 15th debut anniversary, will be released in September.

SM Entertainment announced Wednesday that the film will consist of exclusive clips that have never been previously released.

The movie will go over the past 15 years of SHINee and its journey with its fandom, SHINee World.

It also includes footage of the act’s recent three-day standalone concert “Perfect Illumination” held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on June 23-25, some behind-the-scenes clips from the concert and interviews.

This is the second documentary film of the group to hit theaters after “Beyond Live: SHINee World” which included footage of SHINee’s 2021 online concert livestreamed via Beyond Live on April 2021, along with some behind-the-scenes footage from the concert.

SM Entertainment is presenting diverse events to mark the act’s 15th debut anniversary including a pop-up store, a standalone concert and the group’s eighth LP “Hard.”

SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 and has since established a strong position in the K-pop industry with unique trendy music and outstanding performances.

The band currently consists of four members -- Onew Key, Minho and Taemin. Member Jonghyun passed away in 2017.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
