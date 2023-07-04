'Shadow Detective' cast confident season 2 is worth the wait

Lee Sung-min poses for photos before a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Veteran actor Lee Sung-min, who dominated 2022's year-end with two suspense series -- “Shadow Detective” and “Reborn Rich” -- shared his confidence about the second season of Disney+’s mystery-thriller “Shadow Detective.”

Lee said the series returns with new characters and has expanded the original stories.

“My character Taek-rok has changed a bit. If ‘Shadow Detective’ had dynamic, breathtaking action, the upcoming season will be more like a spy series, where Taek-rok’s psychological warfare comes into play," Lee said in a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Monday, emphasizing that the second season will have a different tone that viewers will certainly enjoy.

“If the first season was like a one-sided game, season two will be a hand-on-hand skirmish against an invisible enemy. Viewers will feel like they are watching an espionage film,” said director Han Dong-hwa.

Making its return eight months after its first season, Disney+’s “Shadow Detective” presents a story about Taek-rok, a veteran detective with a 30-year career on the verge of retirement who has been framed for a murder he did not commit. The detective was blackmailed by the real murderer, named Friend.

The first season came to an end with Taek-rok chasing down the unknown killer.