Entertainment

'Shadow Detective' cast confident season 2 is worth the wait

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 15:06       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 15:06
Lee Sung-min poses for photos before a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Lee Sung-min poses for photos before a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Veteran actor Lee Sung-min, who dominated 2022's year-end with two suspense series -- “Shadow Detective” and “Reborn Rich” -- shared his confidence about the second season of Disney+’s mystery-thriller “Shadow Detective.”

Lee said the series returns with new characters and has expanded the original stories.

“My character Taek-rok has changed a bit. If ‘Shadow Detective’ had dynamic, breathtaking action, the upcoming season will be more like a spy series, where Taek-rok’s psychological warfare comes into play," Lee said in a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Monday, emphasizing that the second season will have a different tone that viewers will certainly enjoy.

“If the first season was like a one-sided game, season two will be a hand-on-hand skirmish against an invisible enemy. Viewers will feel like they are watching an espionage film,” said director Han Dong-hwa.

Making its return eight months after its first season, Disney+’s “Shadow Detective” presents a story about Taek-rok, a veteran detective with a 30-year career on the verge of retirement who has been framed for a murder he did not commit. The detective was blackmailed by the real murderer, named Friend.

The first season came to an end with Taek-rok chasing down the unknown killer.

Lee Sung-min plays veteran detective Taek-rok in the second season of “Shadow Detective.” (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Lee Sung-min plays veteran detective Taek-rok in the second season of “Shadow Detective.” (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Director Han Dong-hwa (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
Director Han Dong-hwa (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Han said that “Shadow Detective” has a unique charm that sets it apart from other suspense thrillers.

The series sheds light on the narrative of Taek-rok, allowing viewers to easily understand the detective’s thoughts and emotions, and empathize with him in many ways.

Han feels that “Shadow Detective” has some characteristics of a human drama.

“The viewers might have a tearful moment while following the tale of Taek-rok. Lee did what he does best and brought Taek-rok to life. He puts on a stunning show in the series,” the director said, revealing that he was so immersed in the performance that he forgot to call cut on set.

Gyeong Su-jin, who plays junior detective Sung-a, said the upcoming series will also present more detailed stories of other characters, satisfying their curiosities.

“Many people asked me why Sung-a showed unconditional trust and respect for Taek-rok in the first season. Such questions will certainly be answered in ‘Shadow Detective 2,’” Gyeong said.

The eight-part second season of “Shadow Detective” is scheduled to release two episodes on Wednesdays, starting from July 2, exclusively on Disney+.

From left: Actors Kim Shin-rock and Lee Sung-min, director Han Dong-hwa and actors Gyeong Su-jin and Lee Hak-ju pose at a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul, Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)
From left: Actors Kim Shin-rock and Lee Sung-min, director Han Dong-hwa and actors Gyeong Su-jin and Lee Hak-ju pose at a press conference at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul, Monday. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
