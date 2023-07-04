Envoy recalls Koreans' contributions to Belarus liberation

From left: The "first Korean in Belarus" Innokenty Andreyevich Pak, Nellie Vladimirovna Kim and Aleksey Kharitonovich Kim are recognized by Belarus for their contributions to the country. (Belarus Embassy)

Belarusian Ambassador Andrew Chernetsky recalled the contribution of Koreans to his country while celebrating Belarus National Day in Korea last week.

The liberation of Belarus from Nazi Germany occurred on July 3, 1944. The date now commemorates the victims of the patriotic war and the genocide of the Belarusian people.

Extending his appreciation to nations that helped liberate his country, Chernetsky brought up the story of Innokenty Pak, a pilot who fought for Belarus against the Nazis.

"Pak, who served as a pilot during the Second World War, took part in the liberation of our motherland and Europe from Nazi invaders, and participated in the capture of Berlin," said Chernetsky.