National

Envoy recalls Koreans' contributions to Belarus liberation

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 15:01       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 15:10
From left: The
From left: The "first Korean in Belarus" Innokenty Andreyevich Pak, Nellie Vladimirovna Kim and Aleksey Kharitonovich Kim are recognized by Belarus for their contributions to the country. (Belarus Embassy)

Belarusian Ambassador Andrew Chernetsky recalled the contribution of Koreans to his country while celebrating Belarus National Day in Korea last week.

The liberation of Belarus from Nazi Germany occurred on July 3, 1944. The date now commemorates the victims of the patriotic war and the genocide of the Belarusian people.

Extending his appreciation to nations that helped liberate his country, Chernetsky brought up the story of Innokenty Pak, a pilot who fought for Belarus against the Nazis.

"Pak, who served as a pilot during the Second World War, took part in the liberation of our motherland and Europe from Nazi invaders, and participated in the capture of Berlin," said Chernetsky.

Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo commemorating Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, in Seoul, June 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Members of the diplomatic corps pose for a group photo commemorating Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, in Seoul, June 28. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

He also mentioned scientist Aleksey Kharitonovich Kim, who was honored with the title of Honored Machine Builder of Belarus for his contributions to the development of the Belarusian engineering industry, and Aurora Ten, the first Korean woman in the Soviet Union to become an architect.

Ten was the only Korean woman to join the Union of Architects of the Republic of Belarus, according to the Belarus Embassy.

Belarusian envoy to Korea Andrew Chernetsky delivers welcome remarks during the reception of Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Belarusian envoy to Korea Andrew Chernetsky delivers welcome remarks during the reception of Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Chernetsky also applauded Alexandra Park and her husband Pavel Park, who dedicated years of work to the agricultural department of the Belarusian Academy of Science.

The ambassador recalled the achievements of Nellie Vladimirovna Kim, a five-time Olympic champion who represented Belarus.

"After concluding her career in 1980, Nellie Kim went on to coach national gymnastics teams in Korea, Italy and Belarus for an extended period. Her significant contributions have earned her a well-deserved place in the International Artistic Gymnastic Hall of Fame," Chernetsky stated.

Artists from Belarus perform a traditional Belarusian song during the reception of Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Artists from Belarus perform a traditional Belarusian song during the reception of Belarus National Day at Lotte Hotel, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Chernetsky said that Belarus and Korea have had constructive bilateral relations for over three decades.

The ambassador added he hopes to preserve the partnership to ensure sustainable development and food security by resolving logistical challenges, while combating climate change and energy crises.

Meanwhile, he welcomed the newly appointed Korean ambassador to Belarus and thanked Korea for implementing humanitarian and joint research initiatives in Belarus, including on hydrogen energy.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
