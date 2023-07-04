 Back To Top
Entertainment

Oh My Girl to release 9th EP ‘Golden Hourglass’ this month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 14:29       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 14:29
Teaser image for Oh My Girl's upcoming album,
Teaser image for Oh My Girl's upcoming album, "Golden Hourglass" (WM Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Oh My Girl is set to release its ninth mini album, “Golden Hourglass,” on July 24.

WM Entertainment revealed the act’s comeback schedule on its official social media account Tuesday, along with a teaser image of the upcoming album that shows an hourglass on a beach.

This is a long-awaited full-unit comeback as the new album comes in a year and four months.

The seven-member group debuted in April 2015 with its EP “Oh My Girl" and has since released hit singles such as “Nonstop,” “Dolphin,” and “Dun Dun Dance.”

The line of successful, bright and energetic hit tracks released in time for the summer season garnered Oh My Girl the nickname of “summer queens.”

These tracks have been streamed more than 100 million times earning a Platinum Certification granted by the music streaming tracker Circle Chart.

Oh My Girl further entrenched itself in the K-pop industry as summer queens with the LP “Real Love” released last year.

Its titular track, “Real Love,” topped major local charts and local music TV programs, and the music video of the titular track surpassed 10 million views on YouTube in just a day following its release.

“Real Love” also topped the iTunes’ K-pop Album chart in four different regions.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
