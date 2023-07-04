 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

IVE to drop Pepsi campaign song “I Want”

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jul 4, 2023 - 14:29       Updated : Jul 4, 2023 - 14:29
Teaser images of the upcoming
Teaser images of the upcoming "2023 Pepsi Campaign" song, "I Want," to drop on July 13 (Starship Entertainment)

Girl group IVE is releasing a new Pepsi campaign song “I Want” on July 13.

IVE has been a Pepsi brand ambassador since the beginning of the year.

Pepsi and Starship Entertainment dropped teaser images of the upcoming campaign song on Monday on their official social media accounts.

The images show Yujin posing in front of refrigerators filled with Pepsi, Rei holding up a can of Pepsi Zero Sugar, and Gaeul working as a cashier scanning the barcode of a cola can.

Yujin of IVE was a Pepsi brand ambassador in 2021, and Wonyoung and Leeseo were in 2022.

This year is the first time that all six members of the group are taking part in promoting Pepsi.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
