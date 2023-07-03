 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
LG그룹
Business

KG Mobility to take over Edison Motors

SUV-maker vows to diversify lineup of buses, trucks through acquisition

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jul 3, 2023 - 16:49       Updated : Jul 3, 2023 - 16:49
KG Mobility and Edison Motors logos (Screen captures from each company's website)
KG Mobility and Edison Motors logos (Screen captures from each company's website)

KG Mobility said Monday it will look to strengthen its commercial vehicle portfolio after being picked as the final candidate to acquire Edison Motors.

With approval from the local court in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, of KG Mobility as the final takeover candidate, Edison Motors can complete the corporate rehabilitation process once it submits a debt recovery plan and acquires an agreement from creditors.

KG Mobility said it plans to transform Edison Motors into a firm that can contribute to society by applying its experiences and capabilities in automobile development and corporate reconstruction.

"We will expand the product lineup to (include) small to midsized trucks and buses to overcome the current lineup limited to large electric buses," said KG Mobility. "We will (transform) Edison Motors into a fully commercial vehicle company by strengthening cooperation in the sectors of research and development and purchasing sources, improving profitability through increased efficiency and bolstering sales through global market expansion."

KG Group, a chemical and steel company, acquired a 61.86 percent stake in SsangYong Motor to become its largest shareholder after the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved the carmaker’s corporate rehabilitation plan in August last year. SsangYong Motor was eventually renamed KG Mobility under the new owner in March.

KG Mobility sold almost 39,000 vehicles across the globe in the first half of this year, up 36.5 percent on year. The automaker specializes in producing sports utility vehicles, namely Rexton, Tivoli and Torres models.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114