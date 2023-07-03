[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to drop 3rd single in Japan in September

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen will bring out third single in Japan on Sept. 5, announced agency Belift Lab on Monday. The album, dubbed “結 – You,” will consist of three tracks including Japanese-language version of “Bite Me,” main track from its fourth EP “Dark Blood” and “Bills,” a B-side track from the same album. The single comes about 11 months since its first studio album in Japan, “Sadame,” which topped Oricon’s weekly combined album ranking. The LP won platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan for surpassing 250,000 shipment last year. Meanwhile, the band will participate in Summer Sonic 2023 held next month in Tokyo and Osaka, and will hold concerts at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Sept. 2-3 and at Tokyo Dome on Sept. 13-14. The concerts are part of its second tour Fate that will be held in Seoul as well as six cities in the US. Seventeen’s Seungkwan to suspend activities

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seungkwan of Seventeen will hold activities on hold for the time being due to health reasons, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday. He has been feeling under the weather recently and was told to take a rest by a doctor. The management firm decided it was in his best interest for him to focus on recovery despite his strong will to carry on, it added. He will be absent from the band’s upcoming activities, including an appearance at Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2023, slated to be held next week in Macau, and an autograph session in Gunagzhou, China, also next week as well as its concert in Seoul on July 21-22. It is the first time in 13 months the 13-member act is hosting one in Seoul. Zerobaseone to hold debut showcase next week

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

Rookie band Zerobaseone will unveil its debut song “In Bloom” through a showcase on Mnet on July 10, according to the cable network on Monday. It will also perform a rearranged version of “Hot Summer” that was introduced on “Boys Planet,” a reality competition show through which the nine-piece team was formed. The showcase is named after the main track of its debut EP “Youth In The Shade” and will also air a four-part film and an interview of the members. It will be broadcast live on Mnet Japan and Japanese streaming service Abema. The upcoming EP sold over 780,000 units in five days in pre-orders, a record for a K-pop group’s debut album. Although the band is yet to make an official debut, it already launched a reality show “Camp Zerobaseone” and participated in KCON Japan 2023, a K-pop group concert, in May. It also will hold its first standalone concert in Seoul in August. Omega X finds new agency

(Credit: IPQ)