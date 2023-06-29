Korea still on rocky road to marriage equality

People wave a rainbow pride flag during the Korea Queer Culture Festival in front of City Hall on July 14, 2018 in Seoul. The annual festival promoting LGBTQ+ rights had occasionally been disrupted by anti-LGBT groups in the past, though homosexuality is not illegal in the country. (Getty Images)

Same-sex marriage is gaining ground in South Korea, but the pace of doing so is slow compared with neighboring countries, due to increasingly polarized views on the issue. Korea has yet to legalize same-sex marriage, unlike in 34 countries where marriage equality either became law or was recognized in court rulings, according to Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Taiwan has not only legalized same-sex marriage but also granted adoption rights to same-sex couples. Meanwhile, Japan's ban on same-sex marriage is “in a state of unconstitutionality,” according to court rulings including the latest one in a Fukuoka district court in June, though some other courts in Japan reached differing conclusions. In Korea, neither a Supreme Court ruling nor a Constitutional Court ruling -- binding in all courts across the nation -- has recognized the legitimacy of gay marriage. No specific clause in either Korea's Civil Act or the Constitution clarifies whether two people of the same gender can legally marry or not. Only a 2011 Supreme Court ruling, the first of its kind, defined marriage as "a physical and spiritual relationship between a man and a woman." Film director Kim-Jho Gwang-soo and film distributor Kim Seung-hwan -- a gay couple who publicly tied the knot in 2013 -- acted in defiance. They took a ward office to court, demanding it accept their registration as a family, only to lose the case in December 2016 at an appellate court. They did not appeal to the Supreme Court. But a more recent ruling in February this year by couple So Sung-uk and Kim Yong-min recognized a non-earning partner as a dependent of the earning partner under Korea's national health insurance system. However, it stopped short of recognizing them as a married couple, not reversing the 2011 Supreme Court decision. Even official definitions of word "love" have been a battleground. Since 2014 Korean dictionaries have described love as being between men and women. The National Institute of Korean Language removed the heteronormative definitions for five words, including "love," in 2012, but backtracked in 2014 following opposition from conservative groups.

Rep. Jang Hye-young, a lawmaker of minor progressive Justice Party, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at the National Assembly. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Advocates point out that Korea has yet to come up with statistics specifically pertaining to LGBTQ+ communities either in its census or public health data. Therefore, Korea has no estimate of how many LGBTQ+ people live in the nation, how diverse the LGBTQ+ community is, how many of them have walked down the aisle unofficially, and what social problems they face that need to be addressed, they said. "The country has no estimate to see if sexual minorities even exist," Rep. Jang Hye-young of minor progressive Justice Party told The Korea Herald. Jang, who proposed a set of rules and revisions in pursuit of marriage equality in May, claimed the lack of statistics about the LBGTQ+ community is making it challenging for her to make the case for the marriage equality bill. "There is no language for public discourse about such a phenomenon," Jang said. "Public data that no one could neglect must be in place to start a public debate on why same-sex couples should be given legal marriage status." Jang argued that a lack of legal framework has impeded the provision of the necessary state support or protection for them. For example, Korea has failed to guarantee a same-sex partner's medical guardianship and to recognize same-sex partners in visa issuance for foreign spouses, among others. Moreover, the government's failure to produce LGBTQ+ statistics hampers timely policy interventions in response to problems that arise from discrimination or hatred targeted at them, job insecurity, and other issues. "Now, it seems the country does not want to put a name tag on (sexual minorities)," Jang said. Older generation changing But there is a silver lining, as changes in public perception toward same-sex marriage are slowly emerging. According to biennial surveys by Gallup Korea, opponents of the same-sex marriage outnumbered supporters as of May this year, but the gap between supporters and opponents has been narrowing.

The gap between supporters and opponents stood at 50 percentage points in 2001, but decreased to 21 percentage points in 2014 -- when 35 percent of respondents were in favor and 56 percent opposed to the same-sex marriage. This gap has again halved over the course of the past decade, with 40 percent in favor and 51 percent opposing in this year's survey. "Korea is still a country where the family-oriented culture and the concept of traditional gender roles are stubbornly fixed," said Cha Hae-young, Mapo-gu district councilmember who is Korea's first openly LGBTQ+ elected official. But the continued publicity campaigns have led to "changes in the public perception (toward sexual minorities) over time in the past few decades, attracting more allies who stand up for the rights (of sexual minorities)," Cha added. In particular, among the older generation 10 years before, opponents were more likely to have switched sides on marriage equality, compared with the younger generation. Same-sex marriage supporters accounted for 38 percent and 23 percent, respectively, of those in their 50s and 60s this year. Both of the figures have showed significant uptrends compared to a decade before. The proportion of supporters in their 40s and 50s in 2013 -- the same age group 10 years ago -- came to 19 percent and 7 percent, respectively, indicating support for marriage equality in those age groups has risen twofold and threefold, respectively. This contrasts with the younger generation. Among 20-somethings in 2013, 52 percent were in favor. Ten years on, the number for 30-somethings was little changed at 53 percent. The similar trend was observed for 30-somethings in 2013, whose ratio of supporters climbed up by 5 percentage points to 45 percent 10 years later. "It's interesting to see how those in their age groups of 40s and 50s in 2013 changed their mind dramatically," Jang of Justice Party said. Reversing courses Jang's new set of bills to allow LGBTQ+ people to attain marriage status within the legal framework is ready to be tabled for discussion among lawmakers at the National Assembly later in July. One of the bills is the first of its kind to revise the Civil Act by clarifying that a marriage shall take effect by reporting by "either a heterosexual couple or a homosexual couple." But one of her other bills -- a Korean equivalent to Germany's Act on Registered Life Partnerships -- is already facing backlash from the conservative figures.

Kim-Jho Gwang-soo, an openly LGBTQ+ film director, speaks at a discussion forum on a set of bills to legalize same-sex marriage, at the National Assembly on June 7. (Yonhap)

As per the similar bill earlier proposed by Rep. Yong Hye-in of minor Basic Income Party this year, Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon also voiced concerns that the bill -- aimed at having a non-married life partner entitled to policy protections and legal rights that could be as much as those of a married couple -- was proposed "without gaining proper consent among citizens." On the other hand, the pro-LGBTQ+ moves are sometimes overshadowed by the authorities, and there are no specific provisions against hate speech because the anti-discrimination bill proposed in 2020 is still pending at the Assembly. In the latest occasion, conservative Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo has remained adamant over the past weeks in ramping up his offensive against the city police, who stopped city officials from blocking the pride parade, which had been registered with the police. The physical wrangling between the two sides lasted for hours. Hong denied the accusation he is anti-LGBTQ+, but he also claimed that they had no rights to occupy the street and block the traffic in Daegu's shopping district. Seoul municipal government, in the meantime, did not grant LGBTQ+ activists permission to use Seoul Plaza to hold a Pride parade there this year. Instead, Seoul City Hall, controlled by conservative Mayor Oh Se-hoon, let a Christian group use the public space for its own "concert for the young generations well-being." This effectively forced Seoul Queer Culture Festival organizers out of the Seoul Plaza for the first time since 2015. A clash between the LGBTQ+ and the Christian-affiliated group on July 1 is widely anticipated, as Yang Sun-woo, head of Seoul Queer Culture Festival organizing committee, has said the pride parade plans to march through Seoul Plaza from Euljiro. "We have fallen short of the change of mind among policymakers or lawmakers," said councilmember Cha. "The political circle has lacked research pertaining to issues of same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination. and many citizens still have no clue of what the concept of sexual minorities is. It is regrettable to say that neither the government nor the parliament is trying to narrow the awareness gap."

