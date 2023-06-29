[Herald Interview] 'We just want to be ourselves'

So Sung-uk (right) and Kim Yong-min pose for picture at the Seoul Pride Parade last year. (Courtesy of Kim Yong-min)

So Sung-uk, 32, met his spouse Kim Yong-min, 33, 10 years ago when they were fulfilling their alternative military service as social service agents. They fell in love like any other couple, decided to live together, and promised to spend the rest of their lives together.

But the two men faced a series of challenges as a married couple.

Not only did they face a lack of acceptance from their families during the first few years, but they also encountered frequent hurdles in their daily lives because they did not have a legal married status.

They are excluded from support available to married couples and they cannot act as legal guardians to each other. When one of them falls sick, the other can't get a doctor's prescription or collect drugs from pharmacies on their behalf.

But discrimination can rear its head in the most quotidian scenes. So describes having to collect court mail with his hands wet from washing the dishes, as Kim was unable to receive it because he is not his legal spouse.

"It might sound trivial, but it clearly shows that same-sex couples cannot have even the smallest right as a couple in Korean society," he said.

But having watched their parents come to accept their marriage, So and Kim started to believe that Korean society is moving slowly toward legalizing gay marriage.

"We of course had difficulties while preparing the marriage," said Kim, recalling the moment that Kim told his parents about his decision to marry So five years ago.

"My parents had a hard time, refusing to accept my decision. Only Sung-uk's mother attended our wedding. But as they watched us living together, my parents gradually changed minds and now they fully support us."

Miracles did happen to So's family.

"I came out to my parents when I was a high school student. It was about 15 years ago, and there was less information about sexual minorities back then, so it was not a surprise that they took it hard," said So.

"But they have become the most ardent supporters for us. Whenever we visit them they prepare warm meals like any other parents would do for their married child."