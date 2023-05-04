Seoul refuses permission for pride parade

People enjoy the Seoul Queer Culture Festival at Seoul Square in front of City Hall, Seoul, on July 16. (GettyImages)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday it has turned down a request to hold a pride parade in July to advocate for the rights of sexual minorities at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul.

The festival's organizing committee on Wednesday was refused permission to use the Seoul Plaza to hold the event on July 1. The Seoul Plaza event was to be a part of a 17-day festival for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community which kicks off on June 22, it added.

According to the municipal government Thursday, the LGBT rights group and a Christianity-based religious group CTS Culture Foundation -- intending to host a concert for youth wellness and recovery -- both applied to temporarily use the 13,200 square-meter plaza in front of Seoul City Hall on June 30 and July 1, and the authorities gave CTS Culture Foundation preference.

The local government, led by conservative mayor Oh Se-hoon, said the decision was made based on a municipal bylaw that an event designed for children and adolescents' well-being is given priority when multiple applications overlapped on the same dates. It added that both of the applicants refused Seoul's request to reschedule their events.

It also denied rumors that the municipal government had provided financial support to CTS Culture Foundation for the youth well-being concert.

The decision drew a strong backlash from the rights groups representing the LGBT community.

Activists claimed that the scheduled event by the religious group was designed to incite bigotry toward LGBT people and was an event for youth well-being in name only. It also denounced Seoul for neglecting its bylaw that supports a nondiscrimination principle over the rights to use Seoul Plaza.

"Beneath the Seoul's stance (to prioritize an event for the youth over one for sexual equality) lies hatred toward sexual minorities," rights group Rainbow Action Against Sexual Minority Discrimination of Korea said in a statement Thursday.

"Seoul is turning a blind eye on the notion that the event was motivated by the bigotry toward the sexual minorities, and is rather condoning bigotry and discrimination."

The queer festival organizer said in a statement that it would find ways to stick to its plan.

A spokesperson of CTS Culture Foundation said it pushed ahead with the plan to host the event "to avoid a rainy season."

The first LGBT festival in Seoul took place in 2000 with some 2,000 participants.

The city's first pride parade was held in 2015, after a landmark ruling by an administrative court in 2015 overturned the police decision to ban the parade.

A Korean political party advocating Christianity lost a legal battle in 2016 as it sought to block the festival for sexual minorities.

Pride parades have taken place each year since then, except for a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with organizers reporting an estimated 135,000 participants taking to the streets in 2022.