New online art platform Art Fin to join Grand International Art Fair

The online art platform ART Fin will participate in the Grand International Art Fair taking place Friday through Sunday at the Shilla Seoul. Nearly 1,800 works will be on display across 67 rooms of the five-star hotel to offer a sense of how artworks can integrate with space.

Launched by TGS Holding in February, ART Fin is a financial art platform specializing in trading digital art and auctions.

At GIAF, the art company will offer works by Korea’s established and emerging artists, including “Moon Jar” by Ha Tae-im and “Aggregation” by Chun Kwang-young.

Some 60 galleries are participating in the art fair, presenting works by 300 artists. The offerings are focused on on small and medium-sized artworks, offering an intimate exploration of the latest art trends.

The art fair will start at 2 p.m. on Friday for VIP viewing, and will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available on Ticket Link and Interpark.

The Korea Herald is co-hosting the event in celebration of its 70th anniversary.

Works by Lee Ufan, Park Seo-bo, Lee Bae, American figurative artist Alex Katz, Swiss-born artist Ugo Rondinone and Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami will be on show at the fair.