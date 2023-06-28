[Best Brand] Pearly Gates entices young golfers with fresh lineup

Pearly Gates, South Korean fashion company Creas F&C's luxury golf brand, has launched its brand-new spring and summer golf wear collection in a bid to ramp up efforts for growth in the burgeoning golf apparel market among young Korean consumers.

For the summer, Pearly Gates released three collections under different themes: "Preppy Collection," "Flower Collection" and "Cheer up! Collection."

Whilst the Preppy Collection focuses on simple designs with white, navy and red, the Flower Collection boasts flashy golf outfits fashioned with flower prints.

Meanwhile, apparel in the Cheer up! Collection will be equipped with cooling features, antibacterial functions and fast-drying materials to optimize the golfing experience for those playing in the sweltering summer heat.

For the brand's launch of its newest collections, Creas F&C said it has also renewed its exclusive modeling contract with the K-pop girl group Twice. The brand struck up an exclusive modeling contract with Twice in 2021, becoming the first golf wear brand to sign a modeling contract with a K-pop idol group. Since then, it has been extending its partnership with the idol group.

Since its debut in Korea in 2012, Pearly Gates' sales have been gaining traction, logging annual sales of 100 billion won ($76.4 million) six years after the brand's launch.

By launching a series of collections that keep both design and function in mind, in the biggest market for golf wear in the world, Pearly Gates said the brand's sales have recently soared, recording annual sales of 123 billion won in 2022.

Pearly Gates' newest summer collection is available at Pearly Gates' online and offline stores, as well as on the brand's official Instagram page.