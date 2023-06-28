 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

[Best Brand] 1879 Gangnam Wine School aims to foster wine experts

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jun 28, 2023 - 16:21       Updated : Jun 28, 2023 - 16:21
1879 Gangnam Wine School's 40th Wine CEO Master Course (1879 Gangnam Wine School)
1879 Gangnam Wine School's 40th Wine CEO Master Course (1879 Gangnam Wine School)

Established to concentrate on cultivating wine experts through its wine expert course, 1879 Gangnam Wine School aims to provide systematic and high-quality education through its sisterhood with Universite Du Vin, one of France's top three wine universities, founded in 1978.

Since its opening in May 2007, Gangnam Wine School has operated its Wine CEO Master Course, with the 48 ongoing courses as of 2023. The 1879 Wine CEO Master Course is a wine culture program targeting CEOs, professionals and corporate executives seeking to learn from the nation's top wine experts about wine knowledge, etiquette and table manners. Spanning four months, the curriculum includes wine social parties and the sommelier certification exam as part of the course.

Additionally, Gangnam Wine School has been offering the Business Master Course since 2017. With direct lectures by KLPGA and KPGA professionals and its one-on-one professional coaching system, the school enables systematic golf lessons. Starting from March this year, the program name was changed to Golf CEO Master Course, while continuing its well-structured golf curriculum with the ninth class of graduates this spring.

Recently, the school has been conducting the Next Generation Leader Sommelier Course, offering classes that encompass food, wine, aroma and golf programs targeting youth and working professionals.

Furthermore, the school has been organizing one-day classes for wine beginners, providing in-depth lessons on basic wine etiquette, decanting and various information about the wine. In addition to introductory classes, there are also one-day global wine etiquette classes available for intermediate learners, offering education on professional wine etiquette in business settings.

Lee Dong-hyun, Gangnam Wine School's director, is the inaugural chairman of the Korean branch of the prestigious Commanderie des Costes du Rhone, or Rhone Wine Knights, representing France. Gangnam Wine School established the Korean branch in 2011 and hosts the annual Commanderie des Costes du Rhone awards ceremony, the company said.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114