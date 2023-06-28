[Best Brand] 1879 Gangnam Wine School aims to foster wine experts

Established to concentrate on cultivating wine experts through its wine expert course, 1879 Gangnam Wine School aims to provide systematic and high-quality education through its sisterhood with Universite Du Vin, one of France's top three wine universities, founded in 1978.

Since its opening in May 2007, Gangnam Wine School has operated its Wine CEO Master Course, with the 48 ongoing courses as of 2023. The 1879 Wine CEO Master Course is a wine culture program targeting CEOs, professionals and corporate executives seeking to learn from the nation's top wine experts about wine knowledge, etiquette and table manners. Spanning four months, the curriculum includes wine social parties and the sommelier certification exam as part of the course.

Additionally, Gangnam Wine School has been offering the Business Master Course since 2017. With direct lectures by KLPGA and KPGA professionals and its one-on-one professional coaching system, the school enables systematic golf lessons. Starting from March this year, the program name was changed to Golf CEO Master Course, while continuing its well-structured golf curriculum with the ninth class of graduates this spring.

Recently, the school has been conducting the Next Generation Leader Sommelier Course, offering classes that encompass food, wine, aroma and golf programs targeting youth and working professionals.

Furthermore, the school has been organizing one-day classes for wine beginners, providing in-depth lessons on basic wine etiquette, decanting and various information about the wine. In addition to introductory classes, there are also one-day global wine etiquette classes available for intermediate learners, offering education on professional wine etiquette in business settings.

Lee Dong-hyun, Gangnam Wine School's director, is the inaugural chairman of the Korean branch of the prestigious Commanderie des Costes du Rhone, or Rhone Wine Knights, representing France. Gangnam Wine School established the Korean branch in 2011 and hosts the annual Commanderie des Costes du Rhone awards ceremony, the company said.