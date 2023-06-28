Posco chief bolsters ties with global partners

Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo gives a keynote speech at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum in New York on Tuesday. (Posco Group)

Posco Group Chairman Choi Jeong-woo held a series of meetings with key investors and business leaders in his recent visit to the US and Canada in a bid to strengthen ties, according to the company.

Choi delivered a keynote speech at the Global Steel Dynamics Forum held in New York on Tuesday, during which he discussed the trends facing the steel industry and stressed the need for cross-border solidarity to seek sustainable growth.

Organized by World Steel Dynamics, the forum was attended by global steel industry leaders, including Nucor CEO Leon Topalian, Ternium CEO Maximo Vedoya and World Steel Association Director General Edwin Basson.

The Posco chief also unveiled the group’s future strategy to secure new growth drivers. Under its goal of going carbon neutral by 2050, Posco recently has launched its new eco-friendly steel brand, Greenate, and other net-zero technologies such as low-carbon bridge technologies and hydrogen-based molten metal manufacturing technology, called HyREX.

After the form, he also held a series of business meetings with financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto, providing updates on Posco’s growth plans while soliciting shareholders’ opinions.

In his meeting with Francois Legault, premier of the Canadian province of Quebec, Choi also introduced various key future projects being pursued by Posco Group such as the polar plate project and asked support from the local government.